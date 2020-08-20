ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today a number of key leadership appointments following the completion of its merger with SB One Bank. The appointments leverage the talents and experience of several executives, while creating synergies within the newly combined company.

Anthony Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Labozzetta will report to Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO, and will be responsible for overseeing the management of Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Human Resources, Marketing and Operations. In addition, he will play a key role in the development and execution of the Bank’s operational and strategic initiatives.

Mr. Labozzetta previously served as President and CEO of SB One Bank, and was responsible for delivering strong results and sustained growth for the bank. He led the company through two successful mergers and expanded its footprint to 18 locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Mr. Labozzetta joined SB One in 2010 and has more than 25 years’ experience serving the region. Prior to joining SB One Bank, he was Executive Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic Division of TD Banknorth and before that, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Interchange Financial Services.

“I am proud to be a part of the oldest and one of the most respected financial institutions in New Jersey,” said Mr. Labozzetta. “Provident’s strong commitment to their employees, customers and communities is well-known throughout our market. I am excited by the opportunity to work with such a talented team and the prospects for growing and expanding our business,” added Mr. Labozzetta.

In addition, the Bank announced that Vito Giannola has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. He will lead the Branch Network, Retail Operations, and Administration. In addition, he will develop and manage the execution of the Retail Banking Division’s overall sales and customer experience strategy.

Mr. Giannola previously served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of SB One Bank and was responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of the retail branch network, business development and the investment division. He has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining SB One Bank in 2010, Mr. Giannola was a Senior Vice President, Retail Market Manager with TD Bank. He has also held senior leadership positions with Chase and First Union Bank.

The Bank also announced that George Lista will continue in his role as President of SB One Insurance Agency, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services. Mr. Lista will oversee the operation of the full-service insurance agency and brokerage services, a position he has held since 2001, when Tri-State Insurance Agency was acquired by Sussex Bank. Mr. Lista has more than 35 years’ experience in the insurance industry. He holds both a Certified Risk Manager (CRM) and a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in insurance education.

“I am pleased to welcome Tony, Vito and George to our Executive Management Team and look forward to working with them,” said Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO. “While with SB One, they were instrumental in achieving outstanding results and transforming the bank into a high-performing organization. Their talents and experience complement our existing management team and ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities,” added Mr. Martin.

In addition, the Bank announced that Josephine Moran has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Services & Consumer Lending Officer. Ms. Moran will assume leadership of Residential & Consumer Lending Sales and Production, Corporate Cash Management, Non-Insured Investments, Government Banking, Merchant Processing, Payroll Services, and Small Business Lending. In addition she will oversee the development and implementation of strategies to drive production and revenue in these key business areas.

Ms. Moran joined Provident in 2018 and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking, where she was responsible for leading the overall sales and customer service strategy for the Retail Branch network, as well as driving results for the bank’s Investment Services, Small Business and Residential and Consumer Lending areas. Ms. Moran has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services. She served as Senior Vice President, Regional Manager, Retirement Services Director with Webster Bank, where she provided leadership and strategic direction to the Western Region of Webster’s Investment Services. Prior to that, she held senior leadership positions with Columbia Bank, Santander, Wells Fargo, and Wachovia.

“Josephine’s exceptional knowledge of financial services and her extensive experience in Residential and Consumer Lending, Small Business Lending, Government Banking, and Investment Services will enable us to place greater emphasis on driving results in these important business units and enhance our ability to deliver innovative, best-in-class financial services to our customers,” said Mr. Martin.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $10.51 billion as of June 30, 2020. With $7.66 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

