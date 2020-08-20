TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that it has received a second Purchase Order ("P.O.") from Canadian Royalties Inc. ("CRI"), a private mining company operating a copper and nickel mine in Nunavik, Quebec. This P.O. is for 2,000 tests with 1copy test kits, approximately $200,000 in sales, making the total sales to date approximately $400,000.

Canadian Royalties is committed to occupational health and safety, and with the help of Datametrex, Canadian Royalties is endeavouring to allow its workforce to continue to operate with less risk. Canadian Royalties has over 1,000 employees at the Nunavik Nickel Project. On average, 400 people live and work on constant rotation at the Project, whether at the EXPO or Deception Bay camps, all on a fly-in / fly-out rotation.

Datametrex has completed delivery to another Canadian mining company for their South America mining site and has completed shipping 30,000 1copy test kits, 30,000 UTMs, a PCR machine, 30,000 RNA extraction kits and an RNA extraction machine. Approximate sales from this transaction is $850,000.The Company received its payment in full.

"We are thrilled to be able to support the operations of these mining companies as they endeavour to protect their employees and minimize the dangers, risks, and impacts that COVID-19 has brought," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Canadian Royalties Inc.

Canadian Royalties Inc. ("CRI") is a private mining company based in Montreal that operates a copper and nickel mine in Nunavik (province of Quebec), under the name Nunavik Nickel Project ("Project"). CRI is solely owned by their parent company in China, Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Canadian Royalties Inc. will engage the commitment and involvement of all of its employees and contractors to ensure that environmental, health and safety performance objectives are met. Additional information on Canadian Royalties is available at https://www.canadianroyalties.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

