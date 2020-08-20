ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, Aug 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (MPC), a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate federal and state tax credits, including ESG investment opportunities that provide a quantifiable impact, is pleased to announce the financial closing of low-income housing tax credit equity (LIHTC) for a 48-million-dollar senior living development called Preserve at Peachtree Shoals in Dacula, Georgia.

Preserve at Peachtree Shoals is located at 2995 Old Peachtree Road in Dacula, Georgia. This new development will consist of 240 apartment units for seniors 55 and older and will have an affordable rent structure for households earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). The development comprised of one, two and three-bedroom units, is expected to be available to rent in the first quarter of 2022. To complete the project, MPC partnered with Dominium, the nation’s fourth-largest provider of affordable housing, and Searles Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides gracious living services to elderly and disabled residents.

“Preserve at Peachtree Shoals will be an excellent and much-needed addition to the Dacula area. It will provide seniors with beautiful housing that is affordable,” said Mark Sween, Vice President & Project Partner of Dominium. “We are excited to begin construction and to work again with our state housing tax credit partner, Monarch Private Capital.”

Dacula, Georgia is part of Gwinnett County, which has been a titan of social and economic progress for decades. Dacula has its own unique factors, however, that make it a great candidate for revitalization. Dacula is at the center of Georgia’s Innovation Crescent. Covering nearly 40 percent of Georgia’s population, the Innovation Crescent is the state’s hub for life sciences but is quickly becoming that of the entire Southeast. The crescent includes top research organizations such as Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia, the CDC, Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Tech. In addition, the hub hosts a wide range of scientific companies, large and small, bringing in a variety of people and revenue to the community.

“This new affordable senior living development will help strengthen the Dacula area by providing residents with quality homes, enriching programs and services, and greater access to the unique variety of resources located throughout the city,” said David Searles Jr., CFO of the Searles Foundation. “We recognize the importance of the happiness and well-being of our senior residents and stay committed to fostering a friendly and valuable community for all.”

The development of Preserve at Peachtree Shoals will not only address the need for affordable, senior living opportunities in the area, but it will also have a major positive impact on the local economy. In just the initial year, the project is expected to create over 300 direct and indirect jobs and generate over $20 million in local tax revenue. The project will continue to benefit the area in the years to follow, paving the way for a lively and prosperous community for all.

“By building clean, well-constructed apartment units in an area that lacks adequate senior living facilities, we will help accelerate the growth of the community while also filling a significant housing void,” said Steve LeClere, Director of LIHTC Development at MPC. “We appreciate our collaboration with Dominium, who’s leadership and expertise will help make this project a reality.”

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages ESG funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S.

About Dominium

Dominium is an affordable housing development and management company headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. The firm has developed more than 30,000 apartments in 22 states and is the nation’s 4th largest provider of affordable housing. Dominium has 45+ years in the business and owns over $3 billion in properties. Dominium employs a professional staff of more than 1,000 employees.

About Beverly J. Searles Foundation

Founded in 2007 by Richard and David Searles, The Beverly J. Searles Foundation is a not for profit organization that provides gracious living services to elderly and disabled residents of affordable housing and other residential communities. Their goal is to enhance the quality of life for their residents by encouraging independence and choices, while celebrating individuality, preserving dignity, privacy and nurturing the spirit.

The Searles Foundation is also a developer and owner of multi-family housing in the affordable and market-rate area, providing quality housing, excellent resident services with high standards, extraordinary experiences and a holistic approach to health and wellness. The foundation has planned, developed and/or operated about 2,000 new housing units, including 11 assisted living communities with 821 assisted living and memory care units. In early 2020, The Searles Foundation and its partners have $148 million under construction, representing 686 age-restricted apartments at five Georgia locations all using Housing Tax Credits.

