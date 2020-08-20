Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to reach $5.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2026. Power Electronics is the branch of electronics deals to control power fluctuation in components such as transistors, monitoring diodes, and others. It consists of the solid-state circuit device that transfers the current from source to the load and enhances the conservation of energy by managing the power.



Automotive power electronics are used to control engines of automobiles originated in the automotive electronics for proper controlling and conversion. It offers a wide range of application such as central locking, anti-braking system, power steering, braking system, and seat control. Further, its application is extended to various fields such as aerospace, automotive, commercial, industrial, telecommunication, transportation, and utility systems. It allows the flow of the current in a bidirectional way, and thereby improves the efficiency of the system by withstanding high power temperature.



The factors such as increasing demand for vehicle connectivity, infotainment and powertrain electrification, increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, increasing adoption of safety systems, and growing environmental concerns are driving the market growth. However, increase in the overall cost of the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment makes a major contribution to the automotive power electronics market. The increased demand for safety systems and fuel efficient technology associated with vehicle power train in emerging markets are fueling factor for the dominance of passenger vehicle. From past 5 or 10 years, passenger vehicles are getting installed with number of safety, comfort, entertainment and vehicle management features. This is because of factor such as changing preferences of vehicle buyer supported by government legislations. Moreover, increasing population in developing economies also encourage OEMs to add specific features in new models of passenger vehicles.



The key vendors mentioned are Continental, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Corp, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, ACTIA Group, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corp, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, BYD, Delphi, Delta Electronics, Denso, and Semikron.



Components Covered:

Sensors

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Power Integrated Circuit

Devices Covered:

Power Module

Power IC

Power Discrete

Materials Covered:

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Silicon

Other Materials

Vehicle Types Covered:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

IC Engine Vehicle

Pure Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Applications Covered:

Engine Management & Powertrain

Battery Management

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Body Control & Comfort

Telematics

Infotainment

Powertrain & Chassis

Safety and Security Electronics

Body Electronics

Engine Electronic

Transmission Electronics

Active Safety

Driver Assistance

Passenger Comfort

Entertainment System

Distribution Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sensors

5.3 Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

5.4 Power Integrated Circuit



6 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Module

6.3 Power IC

6.4 Power Discrete



7 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silicon Carbide

7.3 Gallium Nitride

7.4 Silicon

7.5 Other Materials



8 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Vehicle

8.3 Passenger Vehicle

8.4 Electric Vehicle



9 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

9.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.5 IC Engine Vehicle

9.6 Pure Electric Vehicle

9.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



10 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Engine Management & Powertrain

10.3 Battery Management

10.4 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

10.5 Body Control & Comfort

10.6 Telematics

10.7 Infotainment

10.8 Powertrain & Chassis

10.9 Safety and Security Electronics

10.10 Body Electronics

10.11 Engine Electronic

10.12 Transmission Electronics

10.13 Active Safety

10.14 Driver Assistance

10.15 Passenger Comfort

10.16 Entertainment System



11 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aftermarket

11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



12 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Continental

14.2 Rohm Semiconductor

14.3 Texas Instruments

14.4 Robert Bosch

14.5 Toshiba Corp

14.6 ON Semiconductor

14.7 Infineon Technologies

14.8 Mitsubishi Electric

14.9 NXP Semiconductors

14.10 Qualcomm

14.11 ACTIA Group

14.12 STMicroelectronics

14.13 Renesas Electronics Corp

14.14 Vishay Intertechnology

14.15 Fuji Electric

14.16 BYD

14.17 Delphi

14.18 Delta Electronics

14.19 Denso

14.20 Semikron



