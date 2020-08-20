Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to reach $5.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2026. Power Electronics is the branch of electronics deals to control power fluctuation in components such as transistors, monitoring diodes, and others. It consists of the solid-state circuit device that transfers the current from source to the load and enhances the conservation of energy by managing the power.
Automotive power electronics are used to control engines of automobiles originated in the automotive electronics for proper controlling and conversion. It offers a wide range of application such as central locking, anti-braking system, power steering, braking system, and seat control. Further, its application is extended to various fields such as aerospace, automotive, commercial, industrial, telecommunication, transportation, and utility systems. It allows the flow of the current in a bidirectional way, and thereby improves the efficiency of the system by withstanding high power temperature.
The factors such as increasing demand for vehicle connectivity, infotainment and powertrain electrification, increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, increasing adoption of safety systems, and growing environmental concerns are driving the market growth. However, increase in the overall cost of the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment makes a major contribution to the automotive power electronics market. The increased demand for safety systems and fuel efficient technology associated with vehicle power train in emerging markets are fueling factor for the dominance of passenger vehicle. From past 5 or 10 years, passenger vehicles are getting installed with number of safety, comfort, entertainment and vehicle management features. This is because of factor such as changing preferences of vehicle buyer supported by government legislations. Moreover, increasing population in developing economies also encourage OEMs to add specific features in new models of passenger vehicles.
The key vendors mentioned are Continental, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Corp, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, ACTIA Group, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corp, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, BYD, Delphi, Delta Electronics, Denso, and Semikron.
Components Covered:
Devices Covered:
Materials Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Electric Vehicle Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
Distribution Channels Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sensors
5.3 Microcontroller Unit (MCU)
5.4 Power Integrated Circuit
6 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Power Module
6.3 Power IC
6.4 Power Discrete
7 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Silicon Carbide
7.3 Gallium Nitride
7.4 Silicon
7.5 Other Materials
8 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Vehicle
8.3 Passenger Vehicle
8.4 Electric Vehicle
9 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
9.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.5 IC Engine Vehicle
9.6 Pure Electric Vehicle
9.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
10 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Engine Management & Powertrain
10.3 Battery Management
10.4 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
10.5 Body Control & Comfort
10.6 Telematics
10.7 Infotainment
10.8 Powertrain & Chassis
10.9 Safety and Security Electronics
10.10 Body Electronics
10.11 Engine Electronic
10.12 Transmission Electronics
10.13 Active Safety
10.14 Driver Assistance
10.15 Passenger Comfort
10.16 Entertainment System
11 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Distribution Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aftermarket
11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
12 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Continental
14.2 Rohm Semiconductor
14.3 Texas Instruments
14.4 Robert Bosch
14.5 Toshiba Corp
14.6 ON Semiconductor
14.7 Infineon Technologies
14.8 Mitsubishi Electric
14.9 NXP Semiconductors
14.10 Qualcomm
14.11 ACTIA Group
14.12 STMicroelectronics
14.13 Renesas Electronics Corp
14.14 Vishay Intertechnology
14.15 Fuji Electric
14.16 BYD
14.17 Delphi
14.18 Delta Electronics
14.19 Denso
14.20 Semikron
