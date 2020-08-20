Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Display Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Display market is expected to reach $37.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019 to 2026. The automotive display is a touch screen display device that provides distraction free access to navigation, driver safety features, and multimedia. It delivers necessary information to the driver, automobile OEMs are continuously improving the designs and including more features in order to enhance the driver/passenger experience.
It also includes the infotainment features on the display pane as it focuses on developing the aesthetic appeal of the interiors of the vehicles. These displays are focused on acting as an information and entertainment intermediary between the driver/passenger and the status of the vehicle as well as the entertainment outlets.
The factors such as increase in global sales of passenger cars, expanding automotive display in developing regions, increasing dependency of navigations systems, and continuous innovation in driver assistance solutions are driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced automotive display systems and safety concerns related to replacement of mechanical controls with touch screen display is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.
Depending on technology, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the adoption of OLED displays is that they can be used to make flexible as well as transparent screens. With thin plastic substrates, transparent films for head-up displays and flexible screen for curves in a car can be made, which has resulted in the increased adoption of OLED technology in the market.
The key vendors mentioned are Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HARMAN International, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Mitsubhishi Electric, LG Display Co., Ltd., Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Corporation, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, Simco Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc., Garmin Ltd., Valeo, KYOCERA Corporation, and Innolux Corporation.
