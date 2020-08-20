New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Category, By Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950933/?utm_source=GNW



India personal protective equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during 2021- 2026.Growth of personal protective equipment market in India can be attributed to due to increasing workplace safety, product innovations, increasing awareness towards worker’s health and rising incidence of various diseases such as COVID-19.



Increasing number of manufacturing units and construction projects in the country is also positively influencing India personal protective equipment market. Additionally, rising investments by international companies are also positively impacting the personal protective equipment market in India.

The personal protective equipment market is categorized into the category type, industry type, distribution channel, region, and company.By category type, the market is segmented into Hand & Arm, Clothing, Footwear, Respiratory, Head Eye & Face, and Others.



Hand & Arm and Clothing segments are the largest market segments and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. By Industry, the market has been segmented into Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Mining, Firefighting, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others (Transportation, Logistics, etc.). Healthcare segment continues to be the largest industry segment, followed by Oil & Gas, Firefighting and Mining segments. In 2019, Western India dominated the country’s personal protective equipment market, however, the country’s North region is expected to witness faster growth in the coming years and become the largest reginal market by 2026.

Major players operating in India personal protective equipment market include Mallcom India Ltd, 3M India Ltd, MSA (India) Limited, Honeywell International India Pvt Ltd and Karam Industries India Private Limited. Other prominent companies include Udyogi Plastics Private Limited, Venus Safety & Health Private Limited, Sai Synergy LLP, Sure Safety (India) Limited, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY 2016 - FY 2019

Base Year: FY 2020

Estimated Year: FY 2021

Forecast Period: FY 2022 - FY 2026



Report Scope:



In this report, India personal protective equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Category Type

o Hand & Arm

o Clothing

o Footwear

o Respiratory

o Head, Eye and Face

o Others (Fall, Hearing etc.)

• Market, By Industry

o Healthcare

o Oil & Gas

o Firefighting

o Mining

o Construction & Manufacturing

o Chemicals

o Food & Beverages

o Others (Transportation & Logistics)

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Direct/Institutional Sales

o Retail Sales

• Market, By Region

o West

o South

o North

o East

Market, By Company



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India personal protective equipment market.

