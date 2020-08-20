Invitation to Q2 2020 Presentation 27 August

BW Offshore will release its Half-Year 2020 results on Thursday 27 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 14:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the second quarter results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial in to one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 23 50 02 36

Singapore: +65 64 08 57 67

United Kingdom: +44 3333 0092 63

United States: Toll-Free: +1 833 526 8347

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://bwo.eventcdn.net/2020q2/

Please note, that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

