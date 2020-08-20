New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the period 2020-2027. Fermentation Method, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Synthesis Method segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Feed Grade L-Carnitine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd.

Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Koncepnutra Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (NEPG)

Shanghai Kangxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fermentation Method (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fermentation Method (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fermentation Method (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Chemical Synthesis Method (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Chemical Synthesis Method (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Chemical Synthesis Method (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Dry Feed Formulations (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Dry Feed Formulations (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Dry Feed Formulations (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Liquid/Wet Formulations (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Liquid/Wet Formulations (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Liquid/Wet Formulations (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Feed Grade L-Carnitine Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 21: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 24: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Feed Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Review in China in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Europe in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Review

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: German Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Retrospect in

US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Feed Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Review in Italy in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in US$

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Review

by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 75: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 84: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Feed Grade L-Carnitine Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Review

by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 108: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 125: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Latin America in

US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Feed Grade L-Carnitine Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Feed Grade L-Carnitine in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Review in Latin

America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Argentina in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Retrospect

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Feed Grade L-Carnitine Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 156: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic

Marketby Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 162: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 163: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application

for 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in US$ by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Israel in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Feed Grade L-Carnitine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Feed Grade L-Carnitine in

US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in

Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Feed Grade L-Carnitine Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 201: Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001