Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Tracking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Tracking Type (Remote and Mobile), Application (Assistive Communication, and Human Behavior & Market Research), Vertical, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eye tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 1,098 million by 2025 from USD 368 million in 2020.



The rising adoption of eye tracking technology for personalized advertisements and consumer research and surging demand for eye tracking-based assistive communication devices are key driving factors for the eye tracking market growth. However, the lack of technical standardization and the high cost of equipment are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the eye tracking market.

The market for automotive & transportation vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The eye tracking market for the automotive & transportation vertical is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rise in the adoption of eye tracking technology in the automotive & transportation vertical for integration in driver monitoring systems is the major reason for the high growth of this vertical in the eye tracking market. Eye tracking technology is considered as an effective technology to detect drowsy or distracted drivers due to which this technology is increasingly being integrated into driver monitoring systems.

Software segment expected to grow at the fastest rate in the eye tracking market from 2020 to 2025.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. The growth in the software market can be predominantly attributed to the rising expenditure in market research activities by large FMCG companies and retailers. Leading eye-tracking service providers are generating revenue from large FMCGs and retailers by offering eye-tracking based user data and preferences. The use of eye-tracking software for training services in the automotive and aviation sectors are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about eye tracking technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the eye tracking market in the region. Consumer electronics and automotive verticals are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other verticals in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the eye tracking market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Eye-Tracking Market: Post Covid-19

3.1.1 Realistic Scenario

3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Eye-Tracking Market

4.2 Eye-Tracking Market, by Tracking Type

4.3 Eye-Tracking Market in North America, by Country and Vertical

4.4 Eye-Tracking Market, by Application

4.5 Eye-Tracking Market, by Country (2020)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Eye-Tracking-Based Assistive Communication Devices to Drive Market: Covid-19 Expected to Negatively Impact Demand from Assistive Communication Application in Short Term

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Eye-Tracking Technology in Advertisement and Consumer Research

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in Automotive & Transportation Industry, Especially in Driver Monitoring Systems, Driving Market: Covid-19 Expected to Hinder Penetration Rate

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growth in Gesture Recognition Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in Ar/Vr Devices

5.2.3.2 Integration of Consumer Electronics Devices with Eye-Tracking Technology

5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Eye-Tracking Technology in Emerging Regions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technological Standardization

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Eye-Tracking Systems Hinder Its Penetration in High-Volume Applications

5.2.4.3 Hindrance in Eye-Tracking Market Supply Chain Due to Covid-19

5.3 Overview of Related and Adjacent Market Reports

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Tobii and Prc-Saltillo Worked Together on Look Eye Tracker

5.5.2 Tobii and Righteye Collaborated to Help Healthcare Professionals and Performance Specialists for Better Treatment of Their Patients and Clients

5.5.3 Looxid Labs Combined Vr Headset with Eye-Tracking and Eeg Sensors Which Helps Researchers Easily Integrate Vr Into Their Research

5.5.4 Lumen Research, Through Eye-Tracking Technology, Helped British Gas in Enhancing Their Digital Display Advertising



6 Eye-Tracking Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Remote Eye Trackers Dominate Eye-Tracking Market for Hardware

6.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Hardware

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Eye-Tracking Market for Software is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate

6.4 Research & Consulting Services

6.4.1 with Advancement and Growing Popularity of Eye-Tracking Technology Demand for This Technology Based Research & Consulting Services is on Rise



7 Eye-Tracking Market, by Tracking Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Remote Tracking

7.2.1 Hardware Segment is Dominating in Remote Eye-Tracking Market

7.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Remote Eye-Tracking Market

7.3 Mobile Tracking

7.3.1 Freedom of Movement Offered by Mobile Eye Trackers is Key Driving Factor for Mobile Eye-Tracking Market



8 Eye-Tracking Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Assistive Communication

8.2.1 Assistive Communication to Grow Due to Increased Awareness and Product Affordability

8.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Assistive Communication Application in Eye-Tracking Market

8.3 Human Behaviour and Research

8.3.1 Study of Human Behavior and Research Using Eye-Tracking Devices Helps Marketers to Invest Carefully in Marketing Program

8.4 Other Applications

8.4.1 Ar/Vr

8.4.2 Automotive Vehicles

8.4.3 Consumer Applications



9 Eye-Tracking Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail and Advertisement

9.2.1 Eye-Tracking Technology Helps in Creating Targeted, Focused, and Impactful Content

9.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Retail & Advertisement Vertical

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Technological Advancement, Price Reduction, and Fast Adoption of Eye-Tracking Devices Propelling Their Use in Consumer Electronic Products

9.4 Healthcare & Research Labs

9.4.1 Assistive Communication Makes Most Prominent Use of Eye-Tracking Technology in Healthcare

9.4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Healthcare & Research Labs

9.5 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

9.5.1 North American Region Accounted for Largest Share of Eye-Tracking Devices in Government, Defense, and Aerospace Vertical

9.6 Automotive & Transportation

9.6.1 Automotive Companies Using Eye-Tracking Devices to Enhance Driver Safety

9.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Automotive & Transportation

9.7 Others



10 Eye-Tracking Market, by Mounting Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Head Mounted

10.3 Wheelchair Mounted

10.4 Table/Device Mounted



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Apac

11.5 Row



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Eye-Tracking Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches & Developments

12.6.2 Expansions & Acquisitions

12.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Tobii

13.2.2 Seeing Machines

13.2.3 Sr Research

13.2.4 Eyetech Digital Systems

13.2.5 Smart Eye

13.2.6 Eyetracking

13.2.7 Prs in Vivo

13.2.8 Eyegaze

13.2.9 Ergoneers

13.2.10 Iscan

13.3 Right-To-Win

13.4 Other Companies

13.4.1 Pupil Labs

13.4.2 Imotions

13.4.3 Gazepoint

13.4.4 Eyesee

13.4.5 Converus

13.4.6 Mirametrix

13.4.7 Alea Technologies

13.4.8 Lumen Research

13.4.9 Irisbond

13.4.10 Beijing 7Invensun Technology



14 Adjacent and Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

14.2.1 Market Definition

14.2.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Industry

14.2.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Region

14.3 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

14.3.1 Market Definition

14.3.2 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Technology

14.3.3 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area

14.3.4 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Region

14.4 Virtual Reality Market

14.4.1 Market Definition

14.4.2 Virtual Reality Market, by Technology

14.4.3 Virtual Reality Market, by Application

14.4.4 Virtual Reality Market, by Region



15 Appendix

15.1 Insights of Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations

15.5 Related Reports

15.6 Author Detail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unefar

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900