TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnolia Colombia Limited (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MCO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Neil Said as the new chief executive officer of the Company, effective immediately.



Neil Said is a businessman and corporate securities lawyer who has worked as an officer and legal consultant to numerous Canadian listed companies in the technology, cannabis, mining, oil & gas and healthcare industries. Mr. Said began his career as a securities lawyer at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. In addition to serving on the Company’s board of directors, Neil is currently the head of legal for the Forbes & Manhattan group of companies. Mr. Said obtained a Juris Doctor from the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto and he received a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) with a minor in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University.

The appointment of Mr. Said follows Mr. James Lanthier’s resignation as the chief executive officer and a director of the Company, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Lanthier for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Magnolia Colombia Limited:

Magnolia Colombia Limited is a Canadian independent oil exploration company.

