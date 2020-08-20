New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Immunity Boosting Packaged Products Market, By Product Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950932/?utm_source=GNW



India immunity boosting packaged products market is projected to reach $ 347 million by FY 2026 owing to increasing consciousness and focus among Indian consumers towards preventive health.Further, rising per capita income and expanding middle-class and urban population are some of the key factors fueling the growth of immunity boosting packaged products market.



Increasingly busy lifestyle is resulting in a lack of nutrition and fitness among people, which is creating a huge demand for immunity boosting packaged products across the country.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a growing need for products which boost the body’s immune system.Apart from that, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer are also driving the growth of immunity boosting packaged products market in the country.



The soaring healthcare costs and rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare are expected to further augment the market growth in the coming years.



India immunity boosting packaged products market is categorized based on product category, distribution channel and region.Based on the product category, the market is split into supplements, beverages, food, and others.



The food segment is further divided into instant food, seeds, and others.The beverages segment is categorized into juice, tea, coffee, probiotic shots and others and the supplements segment is divided into mixes, capsules, and powder.



In India, the supplements segment held the largest market share in FY 2020 owing to easy product availability of trusted manufactures and proven health claims. However, the food segment is also expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to focus on preventive healthcare in the country and broad range of products offered by the manufactures.



Based on the distribution channel, India immunity boosting packaged products market is segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, medical stores and online.The convenience stores segment dominated the Indian market in FY2020 and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.



However, the online segment exhibited significant growth in FY2020, especially during the spread of COVID-19.



Major players operating in the immunity boosting packaged products market include The Himalaya Drug Company, Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved, Organic India Private Limited, Amway India Enterprise Private Limited and Herbalife India Private Limited, Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, TBOF Foods Ltd, and Del Monte India, among others. Companies are focused on launching new products carrying all the essential nutrients as well as on strengthening distribution network to increase their market share in the country’s immunity boosting products market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022- FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India immunity boosting packaged products market from FY2016 - FY2026

• To classify and forecast India immunity-boosting packaged products market based on product category, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India immunity boosting packaged products market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India immunity boosting packaged products market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India immunity boosting packaged products market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India immunity boosting packaged products market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India immunity boosting packaged products market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India immunity boosting packaged products market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of immunity boosting packaged products manufacturers across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the immunity boosting packaged products manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing immunity boosting packaged products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India immunity boosting packaged products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Immunity boosting packaged products manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to immunity boosting packaged products

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as immunity boosting packaged products manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India immunity boosting packaged products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Category:

o Food

- Instant Food

- Seeds

- Others (Gummies etc.)

o Beverages

- Juice

- Tea

- Coffee

- Probiotic Shots

- Others (Syrup etc.)

o Supplements

- Mixes

- Capsules

- Powder

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Medical Stores

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o West

o South

o North

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India immunity boosting packaged products market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

