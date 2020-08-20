New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818038/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$187.7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Integrated PACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$112.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone PACS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 366-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Agfa Healthcare NV
  • Canon U.S.A., Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
  • Eyepacs LLC
  • Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
  • Medical Standard Co., Ltd. (PACSPLUS)
  • ScImage, Inc.
  • Sonomed Escalon
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Universal Software Solutions, Inc.
    VersaSuite
  • Visbion Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Integrated PACS (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Integrated PACS (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Integrated PACS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Standalone PACS (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Standalone PACS (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Standalone PACS (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: On-Premise (Delivery) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: On-Premise (Delivery) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: On-Premise (Delivery) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Web/cloud-based (Delivery) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Web/cloud-based (Delivery) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Web/cloud-based (Delivery) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
(End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
(End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country
for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
(End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems
Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
by Delivery: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in the United States by Delivery: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019

Table 33: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$:
2012-2019

Table 36: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 37: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Delivery in
US$: 2012-2019

Table 39: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 40: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: Japanese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Japanese Market for Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Delivery for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by Delivery:
2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Delivery: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 62: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020-2027

Table 65: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020-2027

Table 68: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Europe in US$ by Delivery: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 75: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in France by Delivery: Estimates and Projections
in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 80: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 81: French Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 83: German Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 84: German Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: German Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 90: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 93: Italian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Italian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Delivery:
2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Delivery: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: Italian Demand for Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Ophthalmology Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: United Kingdom Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Ophthalmology Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: United Kingdom Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: United Kingdom Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$:
2012-2019

Table 111: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 112: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Delivery in
US$: 2012-2019

Table 114: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 117: Spanish Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019

Table 120: Russian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Russian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
by Delivery: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Russia by Delivery: A Historic Review in US$
for 2012-2019

Table 123: Russian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Russian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$
for 2012-2019

Table 126: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020-2027

Table 128: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020-2027

Table 131: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Delivery: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 134: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Rest of Europe Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 137: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Delivery: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Australian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 150: Australian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Australian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 153: Australian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Australian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 156: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 157: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 158: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$:
2012-2019

Table 159: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 160: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020 to 2027

Table 161: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review by Delivery in
US$: 2012-2019

Table 162: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Delivery for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 165: Indian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: South Korean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 168: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: South Korean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 171: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Delivery:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: South Korean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 174: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ophthalmology
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 176: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ophthalmology
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Delivery for the Period
2020-2027

Table 179: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Delivery for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems Market in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 183: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$:
2020-2027

Table 185: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country:
A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 187: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ by
Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Delivery for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 192: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market by Delivery: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Ophthalmology Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 194: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Type: 2020-2027

Table 197: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Argentina in US$ by Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Delivery: 2020-2027

Table 200: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Argentina in US$ by Delivery: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Breakdown by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 203: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand
in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Argentinean Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 205: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type:
2012-2019

Table 207: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Market in Brazil by Delivery: Estimates and Projections
in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Delivery: 2012-2019

Table 210: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis by Delivery: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 212: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Historic Market Review in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 213: Brazilian Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and
Communication Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

