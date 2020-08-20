Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biologicals - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth.
Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.
Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.
Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, UPL, Valagro S.p.A, Valent Biosciences, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Agrinos Inc., Sigma Agri-Science, LLC, Agricen and Lallemand Inc.
Products Covered:
Functions Covered:
Crop Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macrobials
5.3 Natural Products
5.4 Semiochemicals
5.5 Biopesticides
5.5.1 Microbials
5.5.2 Biochemicals
5.6 Biostimulants
5.6.1 Acid Based
5.6.2 Seaweed Extract
5.7 Biofertilizers
5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation
5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing
5.8 Macro-Organisms
6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Crop Enhancement
6.3 Crop Protection
6.3.1 Biocontrol
7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cereals & Grains
7.3 Fruits & Vegetables
7.4 Oilseed & Pulses
7.5 Macroindicators
8 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Foliar Spray
8.3 Seed Treatment
8.4 Soil Treatment
8.5 Post-Harvest
8.6 Root Dipping
9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Government Agencies
9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers
9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes
10 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF SE
12.2 Bayer CropScience
12.3 Isagro S.p.A
12.4 Koppert Biological Systems
12.5 Marrone Bio Innovations
12.6 Novozymes A/S
12.7 Syngenta AG
12.8 UPL
12.9 Valagro S.p.A
12.10 Valent Biosciences
12.11 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
12.12 Agrinos Inc.
12.13 Sigma Agri-Science, LLC
12.14 Agricen
12.15 Lallemand Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mvsaw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
