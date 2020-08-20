Dublin, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biologicals - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Biologicals market accounted for $8.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like, increasing preference for organic products and high development costs of synthetic crop protection products are the driving the growth of the market. However, poor infrastructure & high initial investment is hampering market growth.



Agricultural biologicals are a technique of environmental farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers to grow healthy and nutritious food. It makes use of topical or seed treatment products formed of natural materials. These products help protect plants against pests and are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern farming practices.



Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing focus of farmers and agriculturists towards the development of pest resistance products for crops in order to raise the yield of quality crops.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constantly evolving agricultural practices with respect to farming techniques, technological adaptations and constant research & development and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods.



Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, UPL, Valagro S.p.A, Valent Biosciences, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, Agrinos Inc., Sigma Agri-Science, LLC, Agricen and Lallemand Inc.



Products Covered:

Macrobials

Natural Products

Semiochemicals

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Macro-Organisms

Functions Covered:

Crop Enhancement

Crop Protection

Crop Types Covered:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseed & Pulses

Macroindicators

Applications Covered:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Root Dipping

End Users Covered:

Government Agencies

Biological Product Manufacturers

Agricultural Research Institutes

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macrobials

5.3 Natural Products

5.4 Semiochemicals

5.5 Biopesticides

5.5.1 Microbials

5.5.2 Biochemicals

5.6 Biostimulants

5.6.1 Acid Based

5.6.2 Seaweed Extract

5.7 Biofertilizers

5.7.1 Nitrogen Fixation

5.7.2 Phosphate Solubilizing

5.8 Macro-Organisms



6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crop Enhancement

6.3 Crop Protection

6.3.1 Biocontrol



7 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cereals & Grains

7.3 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Oilseed & Pulses

7.5 Macroindicators



8 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Foliar Spray

8.3 Seed Treatment

8.4 Soil Treatment

8.5 Post-Harvest

8.6 Root Dipping



9 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government Agencies

9.3 Biological Product Manufacturers

9.4 Agricultural Research Institutes



10 Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Bayer CropScience

12.3 Isagro S.p.A

12.4 Koppert Biological Systems

12.5 Marrone Bio Innovations

12.6 Novozymes A/S

12.7 Syngenta AG

12.8 UPL

12.9 Valagro S.p.A

12.10 Valent Biosciences

12.11 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

12.12 Agrinos Inc.

12.13 Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

12.14 Agricen

12.15 Lallemand Inc.



