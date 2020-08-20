BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner/operator today announced it has taken over the management of Triodos Bank’s ATM network to provide the bank with a cost-effective way to maintain cash access for its customers.



The outsourcing agreement between Triodos Bank and Cardtronics, which came into effect this month, sees the bank hand over responsibility for the maintenance and management of its ATM estate to Cardtronics. The agreement shows how forward-thinking banks like Triodos are increasingly moving toward ATM outsourcing to focus resources on value-added activities for their customers. Triodos’ customers will benefit from the enhanced service availability derived from the relationship with the global ATM leader. Triodos customers will also benefit from access to the Cardtronics network of over 1,000 ATMs across the country.

“Access to cash remains vital for so many Spanish citizens,” said Marc Terry, International Managing Director for Cardtronics. “This agreement with Triodos Bank will mean its customers will benefit from easier access to cash through our network of ATM machines across the country. The bank has trusted us with the outsourced management of its Spanish estate, leaving it free to focus on those activities that add real value for their customer base.”

Mikel García-Prieto, Triodos Bank Managing Director, said, “We chose Cardtronics because of its global expertise and strength in Spain. Access to cash is very important for our customers and us. Through this partnership, we can be sure that our ATMs are being managed in the best possible way, and our customers are getting access to their money at over 1,000 more ATMs.”

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Triodos Bank

Triodos Bank is an independent European bank founded in 1980, a reference in ethical and sustainable banking. Its banking business model is based on transparency and combines financial profitability with social and environmental profitability.

Triodos Bank operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain under the supervision of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). In Spain, the Bank of Spain supervises Triodos Bank in terms of general interest, liquidity, transparency and customer protection for banking services. Triodos Bank also operates in more than 40 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe through its investment funds and microcredit.

