SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta , a manufacturer of patent-pending Smart Energy Storage Systems, kept homes powered during heat-related rolling blackouts that struck California on Friday, August 14. The unannounced service interruptions affected as many as 2 million residents .



The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which operates the statewide power grid, directed major utility companies to initiate the shutoffs because of high energy use at the start of a heat wave. This was the first time CAISO had imposed rolling blackouts since 2001. CAISO has since warned Californians to be prepared for additional rolling blackouts during the late afternoon or early evening hours through Thursday, August 20.

For NeoVolta customers, the power outages were no cause for concern. Kim Alger of San Diego reported that when the power went out, her NV14 system “seamlessly powered all of the circuits that were connected to it. Amazing product!”

Another satisfied customer who reached out to NeoVolta was Millie Panama of Menifee. “Our neighborhood got hit, but we didn’t notice it. A neighbor told us about it this morning and asked why our lights were still on LOL. We were proud to let him know about our new NeoVolta battery and how great it works. We are letting our neighbors know all about your product.”

When a blackout occurs for any reason, NeoVolta’s battery storage systems automatically disconnect from the grid and seamlessly power the critical loads needed to keep a home safe, comfortable, and connected.

The NV14 battery system has a very high energy storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, and its smart inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors. The NV14’s capacity can be further expanded to 24.0 kWh by pairing it with the NV24 add-on —without the expense of installing a second inverter.

For its high capacity and safe, long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery, the NV14 was named one of Solar Power World’s Top Solar Storage Products for 2019 .

“Whether caused by extreme heat or wildfires or an aging and poorly maintained grid, blackouts have become a harsh fact of life in California and the Southwest,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “NeoVolta systems will continue to power homes through these outages while delivering significant utility savings.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar re chargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.