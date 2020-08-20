NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility , a leading global legal services provider, today announced it is deepening its decade-long partnership with Relativity by expanding its global offerings, including both Relativity Server and cloud-based eDiscovery platform, RelativityOne.



“We’ve benefited from an extremely successful partnership with Relativity since 2009, supporting their full suite of solutions across our global footprint in combination with our deeply experienced team and unique product add-ons,” said Barry Dark, CEO, Legility. “With this investment, we are underscoring our commitment to the Relativity solution stack. In particular, we are now positioned as the go-to partner for our clients looking to make a natural move to the cloud, leveraging the market-leading RelativityOne platform.”

“We greatly appreciate Legility’s commitment to the cloud as demonstrated by this strategic decision to utilize RelativityOne globally, especially in Germany, one of our newest markets,” said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. “As a long-term Relativity partner, Legility has had great success in helping their clients fully optimize their use of the secure and scalable Relativity platform. Due to their deep expertise, our partnership has flourished over the past decade, resulting in expanded use, countless customer successes, and a suite of custom applications.”

“After more than a decade of partnering with Relativity, we feel confident that deepening our relationship with the company is the right choice for us and for our clients,” said Paul Mankoo, President of International and Managed Services, Legility. “Our clients are looking for a company of scale that continues to lead the way in increasing value in the delivery of technology and services. Our deep expertise with the Relativity platform allows us to shape highly customized yet infinitely scalable and robust propositions. As the market continues to embrace cloud solutions, RelativityOne represents a market-proven platform that we can utilize to guide clients on that journey.”

ABOUT LEGILITY

Legility , the global, independent new law company, delivers transformative legal solutions that build business value and set our clients apart. Our global network comprises 30 locations on three continents, 1500 legal experts, and our legal operations work spans every industry and practice area. We have world-class data, strategy, and talent operations. For corporate legal departments and law firms, we provide consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent engagement services to improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes, and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is looking to engage. www.legility.com