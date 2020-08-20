SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propel , the only product success platform built on the cloud, today announced the addition of Tom Shoemaker as Vice President, Product Marketing and Kevin Walsh as Vice President, Alliances & Channels. The additions will contribute to extending Propel’s growing leadership position with manufacturers embracing a fast and flexible new product introduction process that is fully integrated with the customer record. This continues the company’s recent growth, which has seen revenues double in consecutive years and key hires across the engineering, product and commercial teams.



The growth and newest team additions are driven by increasing demand for native cloud product lifecycle management (PLM), quality management (QMS) and product information management (PIM) demand from large companies that have accelerated their shift to SaaS platforms. The "next normal" for manufacturers is the need to support a remote workforce, onboard suppliers remotely, quickly adapt to changing market conditions, and incorporating the customer information with the product record to ensure the best possible customer experience. Propel, built on Salesforce, is natively integrated with other products on the platform and can seamlessly deliver a unified customer and product view.

Shoemaker joins from itslearning, a Scandinavian-based edtech provider, where he led the company’s marketing and business development efforts as CMO. During his time there, the company expanded its U.S. presence and grew to over $40M in revenue, becoming Europe’s largest provider of educational Learning Management Systems. Prior to itslearning, he held numerous leadership positions at PTC, most recently, as VP Enterprise Marketing. During his time at PTC, the company grew from $85M in revenue to $1.3B.

Walsh joins from Salesforce, the world’s most trusted customer relationship management (CRM) platform, where he spent 9 years managing top independent software vendor (ISV) partnerships. Most recently, he led a team managing Salesforce’s top strategic ISV partners generating over 20 percent YoY Growth and more than $100M in annual revenue. During his time at Salesforce, the AppExchange market grew to over 5,000 listings and 8M customer installs. Prior to joining Salesforce, he spent a dozen years at Oracle managing key ISV and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners. Walsh launched the Oracle Embedded Software License program in North America, growing annual revenue more than 30 percent YoY.

"We are thrilled to have Tom and Kevin join Propel. Their combination of deep domain expertise and comprehensive knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem will help us meet increasing customer demand," said Ray Hein, CEO of Propel. "The global shift toward cloud products and platform consolidation has accelerated the past few months. This trend is here to stay. Cutting edge companies have embraced the Customer 360 + Product 360 benefits that only Salesforce and Propel can deliver."

