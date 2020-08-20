SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN), a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, today announced a partnership with GRID Alternatives , a national non-profit leader in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities, that will provide 100% free battery systems to low-income customers in wildfire-prone regions. The batteries will be funded through California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) Equity Resiliency Budget, enabling Sunrun and GRID Alternatives to provide batteries at zero cost to the homeowners who receive them. GRID Alternatives will continue to work with community-based organizations and be responsible for outreach to potential customers.



This opportunity is timely, as rolling blackouts have thrust thousands of Californians into darkness in the midst of a heatwave.

The offer will include a home battery storage system and 10 years of monitoring and maintenance, on top of original warranties from the battery manufacturer. This will be Sunrun’s first time offering battery storage without solar power.

“I encourage all Californians to take control of their own energy and explore the benefits of a home battery," said Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich. “Storage is critical to energy equity. This program is easy to apply for and free for California’s most vulnerable populations. It helps families keep the lights on and food fresh when the power goes out, no matter their income level, while supporting a cleaner and more reliable electricity system.”

Now more than ever these communities need affordable, reliable power. According to a California Energy Commission study , low-income households spend three times more of their income towards energy costs than higher earners. Many low-income families often can’t afford enough electricity to stay warm or cool. Shutoffs can bring about even bigger problems, such as spoiled medication and food. By reaching customers who live in the Central Valley - specifically San Joaquin Valley - and in Greater Los Angeles and elsewhere, GRID Alternatives and Sunrun are providing access to Californians who face some of the highest energy burdens and who will benefit the most from affordable, clean solutions.

"We want to live in a world where families can stay in their homes, free of burdensome energy costs, health and safety risks, and the threat of environmental disasters, through the use of renewable energy technologies like battery storage,” said GRID Alternatives CEO and co-founder Erica Mackie. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Sunrun to bring no-cost battery storage technology to underserved customers throughout California.”

Energy that is stored where it’s used is cleaner and more resilient than fossil-fueled generators. Generating energy at home and in communities means utility companies don’t have to transport as much electricity long distances in dry, wildfire-prone conditions. Distributed energy systems also enable people to share power locally, making the grid safer, more resilient and more affordable for everyone.

The SGIP Equity Resiliency Budget is funded through a California Public Utilities’ Commission (CPUC) initiative that provides rebates for distributed energy resources. This budget is dedicated specifically to Equity and Resiliency customers, who qualify based on income or medical needs, and who live in a high fire-threat district or power shutoff region. Residents who are both equity qualified and live in power-threatened regions can access incentives that make them eligible for batteries completely free of charge.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a leading voice in renewable energy access, driving policies at the state and local level that support solar and clean mobility access and job training for underserved communities. GRID's policy leadership, with equity as the driving principle, has brought renewable energy's concrete benefits, including electric bill savings, resilience, access to jobs and reduced pollution to underserved communities nationwide. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org .

