REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced Graph + AI World 2020 , the first industry conference devoted to democratizing and accelerating AI and machine learning through graph algorithms and graph analytics. The virtual event organized by TigerGraph, set for September 28-30, will unite data scientists, engineers, architects, IT professionals and business leaders within the rapidly growing graph analytics community. Graph + AI World will feature speakers from UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jaguar Land Rover, Intuit, Accenture, KPMG, Xilinx and many other Fortune 500 and startup companies. TigerGraph has also invited those doing innovative work with AI or ML and graph algorithms to share their experiences as event speakers. The Graph + AI World call for papers is now open through September 10.



Graph algorithms combined with AI are the foundation of modern data and analytics. In fact, graph analytics is projected to push AI to the next level, as organizations of all sizes within several industries reap the data benefits of graph. Gartner has estimated that the application of graph processing and graph DBMSs will grow at 100 percent annually through 2022 . Despite continual growth of the graph analytics market, industry knowledge about how to effectively use graph with AI and machine learning is limited. TigerGraph is hosting Graph + AI World to democratize the use of graph with AI and machine learning. The conference will showcase new deployments and first-of-a-kind solutions, including next-generation recommendation engines, fraud and anomaly detection and knowledge graphs powering more intelligent conversational AI.

“When the graph community recently came together to establish the standard graph query language GQL -- the first new standard in 40 years -- we saw a real need for Graph + AI World. At the event, everyone can share and learn from their peers about how they are using graph as a foundational technology to accelerate AI,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “Over three days, the greatest minds in our industry will share their knowledge through training and talks. Attendees will see how big data, graph analytics and AI can solve the world’s toughest problems, as well as what we can expect in the future from these forward-looking technologies.”

Call for Papers for Graph + AI World 2020

Have you worked on combining AI or ML with graph algorithms for analyzing customer data? To predict health outcomes? To find fraudsters or cyber security threats? To recommend the most suitable products or services? To optimize supply chain and route planning? To balance the energy grid? Have you built a cool prototype to combine NLP, chatbot or other AI capabilities with a graph database? Have you connected a visualization tool with a graph platform? Then we want to hear from you!

The conference will include keynote as well as business and technology tracks, each covering beginner, intermediate and advanced level sessions. Our audience will benefit from a mix of formal presentations and interactive panel participation. Case studies are particularly welcome.

Potential topics include:

Artificial intelligence use cases & case studies

Machine learning use cases & case studies

Graph neural networks

First-of-a-kind solutions combining AI, machine learning and graph algorithms

Predictive analytics

Customer 360, customer journey

Hyper-personalized recommendation engine

Fraud detection, anti-money laundering

Supply chain optimization

Cybersecurity

Industry-specific applications in internet, eCommerce, banking, insurance, fintech, media, manufacturing, transportation and healthcare industries

For more information or to submit your proposal, please click here .

Registration

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaiworld/ .

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. TigerGraph’s proven technology connects data silos for deeper, wider and operational analytics at scale. Four out of the top five global banks use TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection. Over 50 million patients receive care path recommendations to assist them on their wellness journey. 300 million consumers receive personalized offers with recommendation engines powered by TigerGraph. The energy infrastructure for 1 billion people is optimized by TigerGraph for reducing power outages. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI, and machine learning. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or start free at tigergraph.com/cloud .

Media Contact

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

cathy@offleashpr.com

650-678-1905



