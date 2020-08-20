SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Event Correlation and Automation platform powered by AIOps, has experienced strong demand for its technology and expertise as a powerful enabler of remote IT operations for some of the world's largest companies. In response to this demand, BigPanda has released 14 new integrations that consolidate data from industry-standard enterprise monitoring, change, and topology tools. These integrations make it easier for IT Operations teams to glean insights from data collected across the entire IT stack.



Demand for BigPanda's platform has only increased during the global pandemic, highlighting the company's importance to organizations turning to remote-work policies and reinforcing its strong positive impact on IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams.

Customers Laud BigPanda's Role in Transition to Remote IT Ops

"To deliver exceptional customer experiences both in-store and online, Ulta's infrastructure and applications must be highly available and reliable," said Jeff Ybarra, Sr. IT manager, Ulta Beauty. "As our highly distributed team continues to run operations remotely, BigPanda brings all our operational data together to create a single shared incident view. With that, when an incident starts to form, we can quickly engage the necessary teams, determine the potential root cause faster and keep our shoppers happy online, and in our stores."

New Integrations Allow Remote IT Ops Teams to Consolidate 14 New Datasets

IT Ops teams everywhere, including today’s remote IT Ops teams, must detect, investigate, and resolve incidents and outages quickly. To do so, they must have the ability to consolidate all three critical IT Ops datasets—monitoring, change, and topology—together and make them easily accessible in one place. BigPanda ingests this data and uses its proprietary Open Box Machine Learning technology to correlate these datasets together by collating information from as many tools as possible. This empowers users to detect incidents in real-time as they start to form, and surface their probable root cause. To bolster the platform's ability to enable remote IT Ops, BigPanda has introduced a number of new integrations to gather data from 14 additional data sources, including:

Alerts and monitoring: Splunk v2, Azure Monitor (for Azure Cloud), CloudWatch v2 (for AWS), Grafana and Prometheus

Splunk v2, Azure Monitor (for Azure Cloud), CloudWatch v2 (for AWS), Grafana and Prometheus Changes: ServiceNow Change Management, Jira, CloudTrail and Jenkins

ServiceNow Change Management, Jira, CloudTrail and Jenkins Topology: ServiceNow CMDB, Dynatrace Topology and VMWare vCenter

ServiceNow CMDB, Dynatrace Topology and VMWare vCenter Certified ServiceNow app for the latest ServiceNow Orlando release

SNMP v2 support for BigPanda's SNMP agent

“The current situation has put a spotlight on the need for remote management for infrastructure systems, especially with many administrators working from home or only going into the datacenter on a limited basis,” said Nancy Gohring, Senior Analyst, 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, in Update: 2020 Trends in Applied Infrastructure & DevOps (July 2020). “This in turn has dramatically raised the importance of reliability and proactive warnings, which are two key areas in which AI/ML-enhanced tools can provide organizations with tangible benefits. Bringing data and tools together via integrations can help accelerate incident response.”

"We are proud of the work we've done to support our customers who are running remote IT Operations in this challenging time," said Elik Eizenberg, CTO and co-founder, BigPanda. "That organizations are turning to us to help solve their pressing IT Ops challenges is a testament to our ability to help enterprises handle incidents at scale. We anticipate demand for BigPanda’s transformative technology will only continue to grow and look forward to supporting organizations that are focused on delivering extraordinary experiences to customers and users.”

Companies interested in how BigPanda can help their transition to remote IT Ops can enroll in the BigPanda 90-day day IT Ops from Home accelerator program . The program offers no-cost access to BigPanda's core platform for 90 days. In addition, to learn about and register for IT Ops Ready, Big Panda's two-day virtual summit featuring guest speakers Mike Rowe and Jocko Willink, visit www.bigpanda.io/itopsready .

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps.

Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Today, Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by unifying their fragmented monitoring, change and topology data into insight and action. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com