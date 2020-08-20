SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time indexing database company, today released a new ecosystem of developer tools that integrate with industry-standard workflows to increase developer velocity for real-time analytics projects. Modern real-time data applications — such as customer 360, real-time A/B experiments, fraud detection and personalization — help companies accelerate growth and revenue in the digital economy. Rockset enables real-time analytics at cloud scale, without operational burden, and was founded by the creators of open source RocksDB.



Rockset is uniquely focused on enhancing the developer experience. Rockset builds Converged Indexes™ for low latency analytical queries on semi-structured data. Unlike first generation tools like Elasticsearch and Apache Druid, Rockset takes an entirely new serverless approach to real-time analytics in the cloud, shattering operational barriers . With the new release, companies can deploy real-time applications in record time, often reducing many weeks of effort to a few hours.

eGoGames, Europe’s leading eSports platform, selected Rockset over Elasticsearch, according to a recent case study . “eGoGames is a gaming company, so speed is important to us. We need to analyze our data in real time, and Rockset is critical to making this possible,” said eGoGames CDO David Serna. “Using Rockset was one of the best decisions for our company. We now use Rockset for everything we do. It’s the perfect solution for building out real-time analytics without incurring a lot of effort and cost on our part.”

Query Lambdas, released by Rockset earlier this year , run developers’ saved queries in response to events. Today’s release includes a new ecosystem of developer tools intended to help users edit, execute, and deploy Query Lambdas from their local development environment, while integrating seamlessly with Version Control and CI/CD systems. With this release, developers building real-time applications can:

Version control queries: Query Lambdas allow developers to build powerful data APIs simply using SQL. With this release these Query Lambdas can be created, updated and managed from existing version control systems such as Git.

Query Lambdas allow developers to build powerful data APIs simply using SQL. With this release these Query Lambdas can be created, updated and managed from existing version control systems such as Git. Manage Query Lambdas right from the IDE: A Visual Studio Code extension for managing Query Lambdas right from the IDE.

A Visual Studio Code extension for managing Query Lambdas right from the IDE. Use tags for CI/CD: Tags allow developers to safely automate your Query Lambda deployments using industry-standard CI/CD tools.

“To date, real-time analytics has never been built with developers in mind. Query Lambdas are an industry-first shift to better serve the developer community and accelerate API development. With this release, real-time analytics elegantly fits with modern serverless apps and GraphQL. It allows developers to take full advantage of the power and flexibility of SQL,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “As we realize a more data-driven future, we have to remove the operational burden and simplify the process of building modern applications that need real-time analytics. Developers should be bottlenecked only by their own creativity and not what their underlying data infrastructure can do.”

