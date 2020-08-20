Las Vegas , Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) This morning, in an exercise dubbed ‘Operation Baywatch,” Cytta will be live-streaming an exercise utilizing our IGAN Fusion incident command systems paired with UAS systems. The exercise will be conducted with the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the LA ‘Baywatch’ Lifeguards and various first responder affiliates, on the beaches and in the ocean of California.



The live exercise is scheduled to begin streaming today at 9:30 am Pacific Daylight Time. Please click the following link Cytta Live Stream Link or just go to the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube and look for the live video.

Cytta’s revolutionary Incident Command System, IGAN Fusion, will be utilized to assist the LA Fire Department and LA County Lifeguard’s, a division of the LA County Fire Department, in the operation. We have been invited to conduct an exercise where the IGAN Fusion paired with UAS technology is used to locate and assist drowning victims stranded along the shore.

The use of UAS to deliver lifesaving assistance, while utilizing the IGAN Fusion to maintain real time Situational Awareness, interoperability, and secure and reliable communications, is critical in the success of these scenarios.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, and the LA County Lifeguards and other first responders in the area, want to provide faster response times with more accurate information. This requires video streaming capabilities and 2-way communication with first responders. The IGAN Fusion can bring all these data streams together and seamlessly provide life-saving information to first responders’ fingertips with ultra-low latency.

“The Los Angeles Fire Department and LA Lifeguards have brought together a few departments to see how the IGAN Fusion can help create interoperability between departments and hardware,” said CEO of Cytta Corp, Gary Campbell. “Operation Baywatch represents another significant opportunity to showcase our technology.”

Today's live demo in Los Angeles is showing how IGAN Fusion is the future of communication systems for police, firefighters, and other first responders.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream, the most powerful codec in the world, is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Video live streaming Operation Baywatch.

