SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar , Inc., the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its partnership with Refuel Agency, the largest provider of media and marketing services specializing in and reaching the military audience. The partnership with Refuel Agency will support TrueCar in building brand awareness for TrueCar Military through strategic research that delivers richer audience insights and differentiated brand positioning.



“While only launching earlier this year, TrueCar Military is already the fastest growing affinity based car buying program in TrueCar history. It’s very important to us that we invest in growing awareness of this program to the military community authentically and creatively,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar.

“Refuel is the right partner to help us achieve that goal,” added Darrow. “Bringing together Refuel’s deep expertise and insights into the military segment with TrueCar’s thirteen years of experience powering car buying programs for prominent military service organizations will ensure we build a strong marketing foundation for TrueCar Military that sets us up for long-term growth.”

TrueCar’s partnership with Refuel Agency will focus on:

Brand Positioning and Messaging

Custom Persona Profiles & Segmentation

Custom Photography Assets

Digital, Social and Traditional Media Placement

“We are excited to partner with TrueCar and are confident that, through our Military expertise and omni-channel approach, TrueCar will become the go-to online destination for the Military and their vehicle shopping needs," said Derek White, President & CEO at Refuel Agency. "By choosing a Military marketing agency and utilizing Veteran directors, photographers and producers for their campaign, TrueCar shows their dedication to the Military and Veteran community.”

TrueCar launched ‘ TrueCar Military ,’ in May as a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military incentives and benefits, on top of TrueCar’s existing benefits, to those who have served our country’s armed forces and their families.

TrueCar Military is available to all U.S. active duty service men and women, military retirees, veterans, and their spouses. Current TrueCar Military benefits include:

$500-$4,000 Bonus Cash from Select Automakers

Dealer Discounts on New and Used Vehicles

Up to $4,000 Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement

Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline

For more information on TrueCar Military, please visit: http://www.truecar.com/military .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: pr@truecar.com

About Refuel Agency

Refuel is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for military audiences, advertising to military families, military personnel, Department of Defense civilians, and veterans. For over 30 years, we have helped advertisers reach military, teen, college, and multicultural markets and through an omni-channel approach delivers digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Previously part of Alloy Media, Refuel has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies reaching over $1.5B in total billings, is owned by Prospect Capital with over $6B in investment assets. Refuel Agency is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Princeton. For more information, visit www.refuelagency.com/military-marketing/ .

