DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful today announced it will expand its North American presence with a new office hub in Denver, Colorado. The SaaS company currently has hubs in San Francisco and Berlin, and approximately 400 employees. It plans to hire 50-100 people in Denver over the next year, with further expansion in the future.



Contentful, a pioneer and global leader in headless content management systems (CMS), is now leading the industry with its next-generation content platform, which enables builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences for any channel or device. Contentful’s Denver expansion is part of a strategic growth plan fueled by an $80 million Series E investment, led by Sapphire Ventures in June.

“Brands are increasingly investing in digital channels and experiences, and Covid-19 has accelerated that trend. Contentful helps brands build digital experiences for their customers faster than they could with a traditional CMS,” said Laurence Trifon, Contenful’s SVP of Customer Experience. He is based in Denver and will be the executive sponsor of the office. “We’re accelerating our own expansion to support this demand for digital-first capabilities.”

Denver boasts one of the best tech ecosystems in the US, with more than 4,000 tech companies, according to BuiltIn. In a 2020 survey of Bay Area CEOs, Denver was the No. 1 “next top tech hub,” outpacing Austin and Salt Lake City. Globally, Denver ranked 21st out of 150 in the Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking last year, due to the quality talent it attracts.

“Colorado’s thriving tech scene and community of top talent made it the perfect location to support our customers with the best technology solutions and support services,” said Trifon. “I’m excited to lead this new office and invite Denver’s talented tech community to join Contentful in redefining how digital products and experiences are built.”

The Denver hub will hire go-to-market talent across sales, partnerships, customer success, professional services and marketing, as well as roles on the Finance, Legal and People teams. Contentful is rated 4.2 on Glassdoor and cultivates a positive workplace culture that empowers people to do their best work. It places a special emphasis on inclusion and diversity in hiring, with progressive hiring practices that include not requiring college degrees for certain roles, and considering applicants regardless of their length of unemployment. Contentful’s workforce currently includes people of more than 70 nationalities.

“Contentful values the strength that comes from a diverse community of people working together, especially as we serve a global mix of customers,” said Vanessa MacIlwaine, SVP of People at Contentful. “Our diversity-focused hiring practices have been shown to attract a more diverse workforce, and a higher-performing one. We are excited to enter the Denver talent market and community.”

Contentful will hire remotely until it is safe to return to in-person work. Contentful is also hiring at its other offices, including at its product and engineering hub in Berlin and its first US hub in San Francisco. Contentful is also hiring distributed employees across Western Europe and the United States as part of a long-term global growth strategy. See all currently open roles at contentful.com/careers.

Contentful, the global leader in omnichannel content platforms, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Telus, Atlassian, Alpro, Clover, Intercom, Chanel and many others rely on Contentful’s content platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/.

