SAN FRANCISCO and ARDMORE, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, and Spraoi, a provider of digital services and consulting, have integrated their solutions to provide dental and group and voluntary benefits insurers a quicker path to digital transformation of their product development and distribution while also optimizing their customer experience.



As insurers step up the pace of digital transformation to meet market expectations, they need to overcome the hurdles of having multiple products on separate product platforms and a customer experience that is compromised as a result.

The collaboration between EIS and Spraoi is designed to accelerate the simplification of systems and the customer experience and quickly enable new product offerings, distribution, and AI-assisted customer journeys. EIS and Spraoi work as open ecosystem partners. EIS provides a comprehensive, industry-leading set of open APIs that expose the quoting, rating, policy administration, billing, claims, and customer management capabilities within the EIS Suite™ of core applications. Spraoi connects to those APIs to build out customer and agent portals within its QuikCover solution and delivers machine learning models to improve operating outcomes from quote to claim.

The integration has already been deployed by Renaissance , a nationwide provider of dental, vision, life, disability and accident products to support a diverse product portfolio and deliver a next-gen distribution and customer experience.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Spraoi, we are taking another step toward helping insurers become the agile and customer-centered organizations that the future of insurance demands of them,” said Tony Grosso, head of marketing at EIS. “EIS is executing an open ecosystem strategy that leverages the native openness of our platform to connect quickly with complementary solutions and compound the business value of carriers’ digital transformations. Insurers can benefit immensely from technology partners that are aligned technically and culturally when building platforms that are responsive to the market.”

In addition to its portal technology, Spraoi’s machine learning models can also positively influence many core processes enabled through the EIS® platform. For example, to improve propensity to buy, as consumers engage with the platform, the solution can deliver recommendations on what products are most relevant to them through EIS Suite, based on their persona. In the claims process, Spraoi delivers machine learning models through to the adjusters and various stakeholders for segmentation, assignment, auto adjudication, and fraud detection. The integration of EIS and Spraoi solution is available to the property/casualty and group/voluntary benefits spaces.

“Spraoi is excited by our progressive partnership with EIS because we share a vision of how new generation technologies should be delivered to carriers,” says Karan Mishra, co-founder, Spraoi. “We have a natural fit. Spraoi solutions take maximum advantage of EIS’ fully digital core to provide an enhanced and adaptive user experience. This means insurers get maximum value from their digital transformation investment.”

Spraoi is an insurance technology solutions provider combining Big 4 Insurance consulting experience with Silicon Valley technology acumen and offshore scale. We focus on assisting carrier clients with the two most pressing needs confronting them today: how to leverage their data to optimize outcomes using our patent pending platform and how to better engage customers throughout the lifecycle using our customer engagement infrastructure. Beyond our solutions, we have created an innovation framework that provides accountability from concept through execution, eliminating technology as the impediment to progress. Visit us at Spraoi.ai .

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn .

