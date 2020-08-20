Record second quarter sales of $4,666,000 compared to $3,054,000 for second quarter 2019, representing a 53% increase and highest quarterly sales in Company’s history –

– R&D activities focused on the development of innovative delivery systems –

– Net profit of $1,077,000 for Q2 2020 vs. net loss of $559,000 for Q2 2019 –

– Cash generated from operations of $2,727,000 in 2020 vs $853,000 in 2019 –

– Maintained production operations during COVID-19 pandemic, providing our customers with essential products while ensuring the health and safety of our employees –

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter and the first six months ended June 30, 2020.

“We are extremely proud of our employees who worked tirelessly since the beginning of the year to deliver these excellent results despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Progress was made on all fronts from production operations with the largest volumes produced in Ceapro’s history to Research Engineering where the PGX group has successfully developed and optimized new products like yeast beta glucan as a potential inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19. As we continue to move forward and navigate operations during these unprecedented times, our focus remains on the health and safety of our associates, followed by business continuity,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

  • Announced expansion of collaborative research program with McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19;
  • Announced publication of positive results for a PGX-processed drug delivery system for accelerated burn wound healing;
  • Pursued the development of new PGX-dried chemical complexes for potential applications under various forms like pills, capsules, fast dissolving strips and face masks; and
  • Continued the monitoring of stability studies for liquid beta glucan and avenanthramides produced at the new manufacturing site as well as for the pharmaceutical grade dry powder formulation of avenanthramides.

Technology:

  • Made significant technical upgrades of PGX demo plant;
  • Completed technical assessment of available pieces of equipment world-wide for final decision on the type and location of future commercial scale PGX unit; and
  • Executed on research collaboration projects with University of Alberta and McMaster University for the impregnation of various bio actives using PGX-processed dry beta glucan and alginate as potential delivery systems for multiple applications in healthcare. 

Production Operations:

  • Delivered the largest quantity of final product in Ceapro’s history; and
  • Initiated decommissioning of Leduc manufacturing site.

Corporate:

  • Advanced conversations with interested potential partners to utilize Ceapro’s innovative technologies; and
  • Pursued out-licensing discussions for PGX-processed new chemical complexes.

Subsequent to Quarter:

  • Announced publication of positive results from study evaluating avenanthramides in exercise-induced inflammation; and
  • Announced successful development of yeast beta glucan as a potential inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19 and other fibrotic end-point diseases of the lung.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

  • Total sales of $4,666,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and $8,939,000 for the first six months of 2020 compared to $3,054,000 and $6,251,000 for the comparative periods in 2019. The 43% increase in sales for the first six months is mainly due to a significant increase in sales of avenanthramides as well as an increase in sales of beta glucan to China, compared to the same period in 2019.
  • Net profit of $1,077,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and $2,203,000 for the first six months of 2020 compared to a net loss of $559,000 and $1,195,000 for the comparative periods in 2019.
  • Excluding non-cash items, mainly amortization, adjusted net profit for the first six months in 2020 is $ 3,323,000 versus adjusted net loss of $24,600 for the first six months of 2019.
  • Cash flows generated from operations of $2,727,000 in 2020 vs $853,000 in 2019.
  • Positive working capital balance of $7,732,000 as of June 30, 2020.
  • Subsequent to quarter, made final payment clearing loan with Alberta Financial Service Corporation.

"Over the course of the second quarter, our operations executed and adapted well, delivering significantly improved  results on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. This strong performance resulted in a record quarter for the Company, highlighting the resiliency of our business model focused on providing customers with essential, sustainable high-quality products. The ability of our business to successfully navigate through the challenging second quarter business environment is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our dedicated employees, and a measurable indication of the operational improvements and cost reduction initiatives being generated by our strategic investments of the past few years,” continued Mr. Gagnon.

“Looking ahead, while taking into account the ongoing potential economic impact related to COVID-19 and evolving consumption trends, we believe Ceapro is well-positioned to once again deliver a solid double-digit growth in sales over 2019. With a strong balance sheet, a group of dedicated people, and a solid base business coupled with the innovative technologies and products that we have developed to enable us to expand, Ceapro is poised to emerge as a successful Life Science company,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.

   
CEAPRO INC.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
Unaudited  
   
 June 30,December 31,
 20202019
 $$
   
ASSETS  
Current Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents4,267,3201,857,195
Trade receivables3,058,5513,659,541
Other receivables90,41146,812
Inventories (note 3)1,261,494669,005
Prepaid expenses and deposits262,199178,908
   
 8,939,9756,411,461
Non-Current Assets  
Investment tax credits receivable607,700607,700
Deposits85,75585,755
Licences (note 4)19,99521,477
Property and equipment (note 5)18,883,31319,764,122
Deferred tax assets378,643378,643
   
 19,975,40620,857,697
   
TOTAL ASSETS28,915,38127,269,158
   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Current Liabilities  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities843,0041,291,204
Current portion of long-term debt (note 6)15,466111,865
Current portion of lease liabilities (note 7)272,145265,123
Current portion of CAAP loan (note 9)77,85872,942
   
 1,208,4731,741,134
Non-Current Liabilities  
Long-term lease liabilities (note 7)2,637,7762,775,627
CAAP loan (note 9)67,07461,580
Deferred tax liabilities378,643378,643
   
 3,083,4933,215,850
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES4,291,9664,956,984
   
Equity  
Share capital (note 8 (b))16,503,08916,401,677
Contributed surplus (note 8 (e))4,656,8254,650,090
Retained earnings3,463,5011,260,407
   
 24,623,41522,312,174
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY28,915,38127,269,158


     
CEAPRO INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unaudited    
   
   
 Quarters Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2020 2019 20202019 
  $  $  $ $ 
     
Revenue (note 15)  4,665,971   3,053,727   8,939,345  6,250,657 
Cost of goods sold  2,079,270   1,592,293   3,980,493  3,432,591 
     
Gross margin  2,586,701   1,461,434   4,958,852  2,818,066 
     
Research and product development  399,797   811,894   902,339  1,612,398 
General and administration  838,263   878,620   1,703,297  1,611,639 
Sales and marketing  29,207   95,102   77,435  202,780 
Finance costs (note 12)  44,583   52,813   146,192  161,187 
     
Income (loss) from operations  1,274,851   (376,995)  2,129,589  (769,938)
     
Other income (expenses) (note 11)  (197,812)  (181,596)  73,505  (425,281)
     
Income (loss) before tax  1,077,039   (558,591)  2,203,094  (1,195,219)
     
Income taxes  -    -    -   -  
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period  1,077,039   (558,591)  2,203,094  (1,195,219)
     
Net income (loss) per common share (note 18):    
Basic  0.01   (0.01)  0.03  (0.02)
Diluted  0.01   (0.01)  0.03  (0.02)
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 18):    
Basic  77,608,341   77,053,836   77,573,327  77,050,330 
Diluted  77,980,876   77,053,836   77,930,529  77,050,330 


   
CEAPRO INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
Unaudited  
   
 2020 2019 
Six Months Ended June 30,$ $ 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
Net income (loss) for the period2,203,094 (1,195,219)
Adjustments for items not involving cash  
Finance costs79,674 88,546 
Transaction costs1,108 3,080 
Depreciation and amortization920,521 912,751 
Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt- (307)
Accretion10,410 14,561 
Share-based payments108,147 152,017 
Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash items3,322,954 (24,571)
CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS  
Trade receivables600,990 795,136 
Other receivables(43,599)24,248 
Inventories(592,489)(192,553)
Prepaid expenses and deposits(33,088)219,940 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities(448,200)119,050 
Total changes in non-cash working capital items(516,386)965,821 
Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items2,806,568 941,250 
Interest paid(79,674)(88,546)
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS2,726,894 852,704 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
Purchase of property and equipment(38,230)(27,611)
Deposits relating to investment in equipment(50,203)(53,239)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities- (1,458)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES(88,433)(82,308)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
Stock options exercised- 13,783 
Repayment of long-term debt(97,507)(241,044)
Repayment of lease liabilities(130,829)(138,541)
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES(228,336)(365,802)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents2,410,125 404,594 
   
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period1,857,195 1,844,134 
   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period4,267,320 2,248,728 


The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00010110 and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release