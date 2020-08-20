ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many people keep up a constant facade and try to people-please, however, this can become a dangerous smokescreen and these individuals can lose sight of who they truly are. “Who Do I Say I Am: Twelve Steps to Knowing Yourself, Being Yourself, and Expressing Yourself?” by Naomi Someone depicts one woman’s journey to finding her true self by introducing twelve steps to living a fulfilled life.

In the book, Somone uses philosophy, fables, Bible verses and her personal testimony to give readers a roadmap to knowing, being and expressing themselves. Inspired by the techniques of both Alcoholics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery, Somone plows away the clouds of unwanted circumstances so one can see clearly. The author shows that by renewing the mind, one can live life to their fullest potential. In “Who Do I Say I Am?” readers can learn who they are through self-examination, self-love, and self-confidence. Through forgiveness, readers will discover how to excel at overcoming bitterness, resentment, people-pleasing, and fear.

“I have a desire to help people fulfill their full potential. I was full of sadness and started putting together my own principles and twelve steps to finding my true self. I learned to love myself and wanted to share what I developed with others,” said Somone. “Right now, so many people are lost and hurting. These individuals are searching for ways to heal themselves. Now is a great time to show people they can change their life and their circumstances.”

“Who Do I Say I Am?” has received praise from Blue Ink Review.

“Naomi Somone’s Who Do I Say I Am? offers self-help from a multi-faceted perspective structured in a 12-step program similar to that of A.A. and Celebrate Recovery. Her focus, however, is not on addiction, but rather on living life to its fullest potential through the renewing of one’s mind. . . The author has a compelling, encouraging writing style. Most readers will find her guidance helpful in some way, even if they don’t embrace the entire plan.” -Blue Ink Review.

In “Who Do I Say I Am?” Somone reveals that meditation, prayer, affirmation and visualization are all power tools one can use to achieve greatness within their lives. Somone wants to spread the message that everyone can live a joyous life that takes them to wondrous places once they learn to love themselves and all they can be.

“Who Do I Say I Am?”

By Naomi Someone

ISBN: 9781532094590 (softcover); 9781532095436 (hardcover); 9781532094606 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Naomi Somone is the founder of Cloud Plow M.A.C.S (Motivation and Coaching Service). After years spent drifting through life, experiencing the negative results of not taking possession of her mind, she began the journey to finding herself. Somone has since been committed to sharing her findings with the world. She is a native of Chicago, Illinois and currently resides in Fern Park, Florida.

