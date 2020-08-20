To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 480

August 20, 2020

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1, 2020/21

The Q1, 2020/21 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the attached consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q1 (the first 3 months) of 2020/21.





For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, +4522608405

Chairman of the Board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, +4540431303

