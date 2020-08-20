New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myanmar Air Conditioners Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949199/?utm_source=GNW



Myanmar air conditioner market is forecast to cross $ 250 million by 2025 on account of growing construction industry, increasing urban population and rising technological advancements.Rising disposable income and increasing purchasing power of middle-class income group is also among the key factors boosting the country’s air conditioner market.



Moreover, changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers has also been positively influencing the air conditioners market in Myanmar.



Myanmar air conditioners market is categorized into By Product Type, By End User, and By Region.In terms of Product Type, the market is divided into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and others.



Among these, Split air conditioners market captured majority of the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period as well, majorly due to their higher energy efficiency, lower noise and their larger and technically advanced product variants available in the market.In terms of End User, Myanmar air conditioners market is segmented into Residential and Commercial/Industrial end user segments.



Residential segment accounted for majority of the market share in the country’s air conditioners market in 2019 and is expected to continue leading the market throughout the forecast period.In terms of regional segmentation, Myanmar air conditioners market is categorized into South West, South East, North West and North East regions.



Among all these regions, South West region holds the largest market share, followed by South East region. This is predominantly due to higher urban population as well as larger number of consumers with comparatively higher disposable income in both the regions compared to North East and North West regions.

Some of the major players operating in the Myanmar Air Conditioners market include Thai Samsung Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd., Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte, Ltd , LG Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd , Panasonic Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F– 2025F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Myanmar Air Conditioners market.

• To classify and forecast Myanmar Air Conditioners market based on product type, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Myanmar air conditioners market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Myanmar Air Conditioners market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Myanmar Air Conditioner market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Myanmar Air Conditioners market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of air condition manufactures across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The team analyzing the service offerings, and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Myanmar air conditioners market using a bottom-up approach, where in data for various categories across various product types, end users were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air Conditioner companies, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to air conditioners market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Myanmar Air Conditioners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Splits

o VRFs

o Chillers

o Windows

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial/Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o South West

o South East

o North West

o North East

• Market, By Company:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Myanmar Air Conditioners market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001