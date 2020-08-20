New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vietnam Air Conditioners Market, By Product Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949197/?utm_source=GNW



Vietnam air conditioner market is project to witness double digit growth in the coming years and reach $ 2.9 billion by 2025. Growth of air conditioners market in Vietnam can be attributed to the increasing tourism and hospitality sector, development of energy-efficient air conditioners, increasing urban population and rising temperature levels in Vietnam. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and increasing technological innovations are other factors contributing to growth of air conditioners market in the country.



Vietnam air conditioners market is categorized into By Product Type, By End User, By Region and By Company.In terms of Product Type, the market is segmented into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and others.



Among these, Split air conditioners market captured majority of the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period.In terms of End User, the country’s air conditioners market is segmented into Residential and Commercial/Industrial end user segments.



Among these, the residential segment accounted for majority of the market share in the country’s air conditioners market in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period as well due to increasing number of flats, houses, etc.In terms of region, Vietnam air conditioners market is categorized into North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam.



South Vietnam region held the largest market share in 2019, followed by North Vietnam and Central Vietnam.

Some of the major players operating in Vietnam air conditioners market include Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd., Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam JSC, LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong Co., Ltd, Toshiba Carrier Vietnam Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., Sharp Electronics (Vietnam) Company Limited and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufactures across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst also examined the service offerings, and presence of all major manufactures across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Vietnam air conditioners market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various categories across various product types, end users was recorded and forecast for future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as partners, end users, etc,. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam air conditioners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Splits

o VRFs

o Chillers

o Windows

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Commercial/Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o North Vietnam

o Central Vietnam

o South Vietnam

• Market, By Company:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam air conditioners market.



