MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Declining prices of wireless connectivity monitors and sensors, favourable government regulatory scenario for monitoring, and the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets are the major parameters driving the market. The nature of device portability has offered real time monitoring of any pollutant regardless of time, distance, and location. Hence due to these factors, the market is likely to show positive growth in the forecast period.



Key Market Insights:

The monitoring sensors segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of product type outlook from 2020 to 2026

The smart city user segment will register the fastest growth in the global portable environmental monitoring market in 2020

The portable environmental monitoring market in terms of region is dominated by North America and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR% over the coming years

Major players in the portable environmental monitoring market include: Thermo Fischer, Siemens, Honeywell, ESI Environmental Sensors, TE Connectivity, 3M, Emerson, Forbes Marshall, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA, among others. (Other companies include Zetian Process & Environmental, Aeroqual, TSI, Atmotube, Plumelabs, Met One Instrument, Inc., EKO Instruments B.V., Omni Instruments Inc., Awair, Wynd, Accu-Tech, ATOMTEX, Samara, Ellab, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and Renesas among others).

Monitoring Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Indoor Monitoring Outdoor Monitoring



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Monitoring Devices Indoor Outdoor Monitoring Sensors Indoor Outdoor Monitoring Software/Apps Wearable Monitors



Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Particulate Pollutant PM 2.5 PM 10 Others Chemical Pollutant Gas VOC Pesticide Others Biological Pollutant Light Pollutant Moisture Monitoring Noise Monitoring Temperature Monitoring



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Air Pollution Water Pollution Wastewater Monitoring Ground Water/ Surface Water Monitoring Soil Pollution Noise Pollution Light Pollution



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Government Agencies Public Users Petrochemical Industry Power Generation Plants Pharmaceutical Industry Smart City Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



