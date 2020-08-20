MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Declining prices of wireless connectivity monitors and sensors, favourable government regulatory scenario for monitoring, and the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets are the major parameters driving the market. The nature of device portability has offered real time monitoring of any pollutant regardless of time, distance, and location. Hence due to these factors, the market is likely to show positive growth in the forecast period.
Browse 125 Market Data Tables and 89 Figures spread through 173 Pages on "Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-environmental-monitoring-market-2185
Key Market Insights:
Major players in the portable environmental monitoring market include: Thermo Fischer, Siemens, Honeywell, ESI Environmental Sensors, TE Connectivity, 3M, Emerson, Forbes Marshall, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA, among others. (Other companies include Zetian Process & Environmental, Aeroqual, TSI, Atmotube, Plumelabs, Met One Instrument, Inc., EKO Instruments B.V., Omni Instruments Inc., Awair, Wynd, Accu-Tech, ATOMTEX, Samara, Ellab, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and Renesas among others).
Browse the Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-environmental-monitoring-market-2185
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: