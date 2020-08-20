New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia Biscuit Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores & Independent Small Grocers and Others, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949193/?utm_source=GNW

), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Australia biscuit market is projected to surpass $ 4 billion by 2025 on account of growing preference for convenience food or on the go light snacks, rising consumer preference for healthy products, expanding urban population and increasing product variants in the country’s biscuit market Moreover, rising disposable income and increasing demand for biscuit among young consumers are other major factors boosting biscuit consumption in Australia. Changing lifestyle of consumer coupled with increasing awareness about ingredients and health benefits are some other noteworthy drivers of biscuit market in Australia.



Australia biscuit market is categorized into By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region and By Company.In terms of Product Type segmentation, the market is divided into Plain Biscuit, Cookies, Sandwiched Biscuit, Crackers and Crispbreads and Others.



Among these, Plain Biscuit and Cookies segments accounted for the largest market shares and these product segments are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period as well.In terms of distribution channel segmentation, the market is categorized into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores & Independent Small Grocers and Others.



Supermarket & Hypermarkets segment market captured majority of the market share in 2019 in Australia biscuit market.

In terms of regional segmentation, the country’s biscuit market is categorized into Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, and Western Australia.Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales region holds the largest market share, followed by Victoria & Tasmania and Queensland regions.



Few of the major players operating in Australia biscuit market include Arnott’s Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Green’s Foods Holdings Pty Limited, Unibic, Byron Bay Cookie Company, Waterthins, Mondelez, Ausbic Pty Ltd, among and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F–2025F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia biscuit market.

• To classify and forecast Australia biscuit market based on product type, by distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia biscuit market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia biscuit market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Australia biscuit market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in Australia biscuit market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across Australia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The team analysing the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia biscuit market using a top-down approach, where in data for various categories across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Biscuit manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Biscuits market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia biscuit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Plain Biscuit

o Cookies

o Sandwiched Biscuit

o Crackers and Crispbreads

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores & Independent Small Grocers

o Others (include Online Channel, etc.)

• Market, By Region:

o Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

o Victoria & Tasmania

o Queensland

o Northern Territory & Southern Australia

o Western Australia

• Market, By Company:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia biscuit market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949193/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001