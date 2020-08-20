AB Linas Agro Group received the notifications from Darius Zubas and Dainius Pilkauskas about changes in voting rights (see attachments).
For more information please contact Finance Director Mažvydas Šileika, mob. +370 619 19 403, e-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt.
Linas Agro Group
Panevezys, LITHUANIA
