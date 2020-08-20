TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gift Association is excited to announce its first-ever Virtual Market running from September 14-17, 2020. This B2B platform is designed to provide attendees with the latest trends in giftware, ground-breaking seminars from industry leaders and innovative products in décor, gourmet foods, gifts, and fashion. It’s officially time to mark your calendars and rev up your laptops!



Complimentary registration for qualified retail buyers opens August 31, 2020.

“We are thrilled to be introducing a new opportunity for retailers and exhibitors to connect,” says Anita Schachter, President & CEO of the Canadian Gift Association. “This market will allow our community to continue to build the incredible relationships they are used to at our in-person shows.”

Highlighted features in the upcoming show are:

Save time and source global brands conveniently on one easy-to-use platform

Daily exhibitor sessions featuring highlighted product/company information

Access to exhibitor content, webinars, and videos during the Virtual Market

Business-building webinars hosted by retail industry leaders including ambassadors Andrew Pike and Cory Christopher

Continued access to the Virtual Market platform even after the live event ends

For the first time ever, Amber Mac, world-renowned Digital Innovation Expert is going to be hosting a one-of-a-kind webinar addressing the four technology trends in a state of acceleration during COVID-19, as well as a blueprint for coping during this unprecedented time. This will be a truly inspirational presentation with real-life examples on how retailers are adapting to the changing industry landscape.

Due to the pandemic, CanGift was unable to host both the Toronto and Alberta Gift + Markets. This online platform will help bridge the gap between the wholesale and retail communities and secure the wholesome feeling that many companies experience at the in-person shows.

For more than 40 years, the Canadian Gift Association has been the voice of Canada’s $10 billion giftware industry. As a not-for-profit association, CanGift works to empower its members to strive and thrive in today’s competitive marketplace by introducing exhibiting members to qualified retail buyers biannually at the Gift + Home Markets.



For additional information about this brand-new initiative or how to become a qualified retailer with the Canadian Gift Association, please contact:

Brittany Pleshcan

Marketing Specialist

bpleshcan@cangift.org