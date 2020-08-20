DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TU-Automotive has unveiled the annual TU-Automotive Awards list for 2020, spotlighting winners among three featured categories including Product and Service, People, and Company.



TU-Automotive introduced some new categories for 2020, and created new criteria for each award, and eligibility was focused on accomplishments in specific time frames.

The Informa Tech Automotive Group analysts and editors then turned the entries into a list of the finalists and the category winners were picked by an independent panel of judges.

PRODUCT AND SERVICE CATEGORY

Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding artificial intelligence technology product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: Robert Bosch LLC, Bosch Virtual Visor



Automotive Cyber Security Product/Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding cybersecurity technology product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: SafeRide Technologies, vSentry Edge AI



Automotive Infotainment Product Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding infotainment technology product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: What3Words



ADAS & Autonomous Technology Product/Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding ADAS/Autonomous Vehicle technology product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: ZF, Tri-Cam



Fleet Product/Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding Fleet technology product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: Safemode



Automotive Insurance Product/Service of the Year Award Recognizes an outstanding automotive digital insurance product or service that has been commercially traded in the automotive market between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: IMS – Insurance & Mobility Solutions (Carrot Insurance)



PEOPLE CATEGORY

Rising Star of the Year – Under 30 Award Recognizes an individual who is working full-time in the automotive tech industry and is under 30 on the entry closing date of February 19, 2020.

WINNER: Gaurav Kumar Singh, MBA Candidate at Harvard Business School



Rising Star of the Year – Under 40 Award (Sponsored by Ericsson) Recognizes an individual who is working full-time in the automotive tech industry and is under 40 on the entry closing date of February 19, 2020.

WINNER: Melika Jahangiri, Vice President, Wunder Mobility



Outstanding Contribution to Automotive Tech Award Recognizes an individual who has made a sustained and significant contribution to the automotive technology industry over the period of 15 years or more by the entry closing of February 19, 2020.

WINNER: Chunxin Qiu, RoboSense Founder & CEO, Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.



COMPANY CATEGORY

Software Supplier of the Year Award Recognizes any software supplier globally who has had a stellar year between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020, specifically relating to their development, adoption and integration of automotive technology into vehicles.

WINNER: Blackberry QNX



MSP of the Year Award Recognizes any MSP globally who has had a stellar year between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020, specifically relating to their development, deployment, integration or adoption of mobility products and/or services.

WINNER: Aeris Mobility Suite



Hardware Supplier of the Year Award Recognizes any hardware supplier globally who has had a stellar year between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020, specifically relating to their development, adoption and integration of automotive technology into vehicles.

WINNER: Velodyne Lidar



Collaborative Partnership of the Year Award Recognizes two or more companies who have undertaken a meaningful, non-commercial partnership with the objective of advancing the development and/or adoption of automotive technology between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

WINNER: American Traffic Safety Services Association/Automotive Safety Council



Industry Choice Award for Automotive Tech Company of the Year Award This award is chosen by the industry, rewarding and recognizing the most innovative and successful company in the automotive tech industry this year. The shortlist and winner were chosen by a panel of expert judges.

WINNER: Qualcomm



OEM of the Year Award Recognizes any OEM globally who has had a stellar year between January 1, 2019 and February 19, 2020, specifically relating to their development, adoption and integration of automotive technology.

WINNER: General Motors



The 2020 TU-Automotive Award winners were honored in an all new, one year only, special virtual ceremony during the Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Super Event featuring TU-Detroit, WardsAuto Interiors Conference, WardsAuto User Experience Conference, and ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles held August 18-20. For more information about the awards and virtual conference, visit https://automotive.knect365.com/tu-auto-detroit/ .

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group: Connecting the automotive and technology ecosystem to inform, inspire and accelerate a brighter future.

Combining the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive, our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into automotive and technology with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it.

As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries.

We serve the needs of our strong global community, hailing from traditional and disruptive automakers to suppliers of all levels; from emerging technology start-ups to software, telco and hardware companies, as well as the financial investing community and the retail market.

