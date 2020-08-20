Following the instructions of decision No. 241-19 dated 29 January 2018 on imposition of certain measures with respect to AB Snaigė, adopted of the Bank of Lithuania, on 19 August 2020 the amended Articles of Association of AB “Snaigė” (further – Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The authorized capital was reduced by EUR 3 566 015,55 by transferring this sum to revaluation reserve.

After this change the authorized capital of the Company is EUR 6 735 807,15 (six million seven hundred thirty five thousand eight hundred seven euro and 15 eurocents). The nominal value of one share is EUR 0,17. The number of shares remained unchanged and is 39 622 395 pcs.

This change of authorized capital does not affect the Company's financial results or solvency.

