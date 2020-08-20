Vow ASA will present its first half 2020 financial report at 10:00 CET on Wednesday August 26, 2020. The company’s CEO Henrik Badin will be hosting an online video conference. After a brief presentation, the audience will be invited to ask questions.

The presentation will be held in English. A replay of the session will be made available on www.vowasa.com shortly after.

To register and join, please fill in the required data in the link provided below. You can also register yourself by filling in the form displayed in the news section at www.vowasa.com . Alternatively, you may also send an email to erik.magelssen@vowasa.com. Once you have registered you will receive an email with further details about how to join.

The report will be published on www.newsweb.no and on the company’s web site www.vowasa.com before market opens.

Registration link: http://vhgo.no/vow/firsthalf2020





For further information, please contact:

Erik Magelssen, CFO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



