Indonesia two wheeler market is anticipated to surpass $ 10 billion by 2025, owing to increasing demand for economical transportation. In volume terms, Indonesia two wheeler market stood at around 6.49 million units in 2019, making it the third largest two wheeler market in the world after India and China. Increase in disposable income, rising demand for cheaper personal transportation, coupled with increasing female riders, improving road infrastructure and growing popularity of credit & loan facilities are the key factors responsible for growth of two wheelers market in Indonesia.

Indonesia two wheeler market is classified based on vehicle type, by engine capacity and by region.In terms of vehicle type segmentation, the market is classified into scooters, motorcycles and mopeds.



Scooters accounted for the largest market share in Indonesia two wheeler market in 2019 and the segment is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period as well.In terms of engine capacity, vehicles are categorized less than 150 cc, between 151 cc and 250 cc, and above 250cc.



Light weight scooters are most popular amongst Indonesian people, with below 150 cc engine expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Few of the leading companies operating in Indonesia two wheeler market are Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, TVS, KTM, Bajaj, and Harley Davidson. Honda and Yamaha hold the largest market shares in the country, and their dominance is expected to continue over the next five years.



