AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company)

The Company informs that it appealed Vilnius Regional Court (hereinafter – the Court) decision to apply the temporary protection measures and suspend mandatory buy-out of shares of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO) until final decision in this case becomes effective.

The Court announced its decision to apply temporary protection measures after receiving a claim from V. P. Vaitaitis, a shareholder of ESO on 10 August 2020.

