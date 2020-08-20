Pune, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global motorized quadricycles market size is projected to reach USD 279.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The introduction of autonomous quadricycles by leading companies will be one of the prominent growth determinants for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Motorized Quadricycles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Quadricycle (L6e) and Heavy Quadricycle (L7e)), By Application Type (Household and Commercial), By Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027”. Self-driving or autonomous cars are being increasingly developed by leading car companies such as Tesla to reduce driving stress as well as enhance the ride experience and safety of passengers. Many companies are also coming out with novel quadricycle concepts to cater to the surging demand for lightweight automobiles.

For example, in February 2019, the Spanish carmaker SEAT unveiled its self-driving motorized quadricycle/car hybrid called Minimo, featuring a size that is two-and-a-half times that of a sub-compact hatchback. Similarly, Gordon Murray Design partnered with Delta Motorsport to create “Motiv”, an autonomous vehicle platform. At the MOVE 2020 show held in London in February, the companies showcased the first all-electric quadricycle under the platform. These innovations are expected to augment the potential of the market in the years to come.





Request a Sample Report with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/motorized-quadricycle-market-103473







The COVID-19 pandemic eruption has brought economies to a grinding halt, giving rise to unprecedented uncertainty, anxiety, and panic across the industrial spectrum. Governments are taking the necessary steps to pull their countries out of this crisis, while private companies are exploring alternative strategies to survive these troubled times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are striving to gain market intelligence to equip you with updated information and aid your efforts at wading through this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

According to the report, the market value stood at USD 347.0 million in 2019.

Besides this, the report shares the following:

Careful examination of all market drivers, trends, and upcoming opportunities;

Tangible analysis of the possible challenges facing the market;

Qualitative and quantitative assessment of the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Comprehensive research into the different market players and study of their key strategies.

Market Driver:

Rising Pollution from Cars to Propel Market Growth

Air pollution from cars in cities around the world is rising uncontrollably. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that altogether, motor vehicles are responsible for 75% of carbon monoxide pollution in the US. The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) states that on-road vehicles cause 33% of pollution which produces smog in the country. Even more troubling is the University of Chicago’s recent study which finds that air pollution reduces the life expectancy of an average person by 1.8 years and kills over 8 million people worldwide prematurely. Motorized quadricycles, especially the electric variants, can prove to be an excellent solution to this issue. These automobiles are fuel-efficient because they are lightweight and do not emit carbon or any other pollutants, making them the ideal candidate for advancing sustainable mobility in urban areas.





Browse Detailed Market Insights of This Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/motorized-quadricycle-market-103473





Regional Insights:

Europe to Occupy Leading Market Position; Asia Pacific to Experience Soaring Growth

With a market size of USD 306.4 million in 2019, Europe is slated to dominate the motorized quadricycles market share during the forecast period, primarily on account of imposition of stringent vehicular pollution norms by the European Union (EU). Additionally, governments in the region are framing long-term policies to phase out conventional, petrol-driven taxis and replace them with smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles in the coming decade. This is likely to stoke the adoption of motorized quadricycles in the region.

In Asia Pacific, governments are offering attractive tax incentives to carmakers to innovate and launch next-gen cars that are lightweight and zero-emission. Moreover, manufacturers in the region are developing automotive technologies in line with European Standards, which bodes well for this market. On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to display steady growth owing to increasing popularity of autonomous cars.

Competitive Landscape:

Design Innovations to be the Central Focus Area for Key Players

The market for motorized quadricycles offers a wide scope for innovation and players are leaving no stone unturned to capitalize on this opportunity. To meet the constantly changing consumer demands, companies are coming up with innovative designs and product enhancements. This is not only allowing companies to maintain visibility in the market but is also enabling them to broaden their customer base.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Citroën, the French automaker, introduced Ami, its new all-electric lightweight quadricycle in France. The automobile features a driving range of up to 70km on a single charge, with a top speed of 45km/hr.





Citroën, the French automaker, introduced Ami, its new all-electric lightweight quadricycle in France. The automobile features a driving range of up to 70km on a single charge, with a top speed of 45km/hr. April 2019: Bajaj Auto released its quadricycle Bajaj Qute in Maharashtra and will have two variants – compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol. Both variants will be priced reasonably and will be available in five states besides Maharashtra.



List of Leading Companies Profiled in the Motorized Quadricycles Market Report are:

Bajaj Auto (Pune, India)

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.)

Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Italcar Industrial S.r.l. (Turin, Italy)

Yogomo (Shandong, China)

Renault (Paris, France)





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103473







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis COVID-19 Impact

Global Motorized Quadricycles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Household Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Light Quadricycle (L6e) Heavy Quadricycle (L7e) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Internal Combustion Engine Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/motorized-quadricycle-market-103473







Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Commercial Vehicle Rental and Leasing Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Rent Type (Business and Personal Use), By Vehicle Type (Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis; By Product Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, PTC Heater, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, Actuators). By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vehicle Intercom System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Commercial Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles, Military Vehicles, Airport Ground Support Vehicles), By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Technology (Analog,Digital), By Component Type (Central Unit, Crew Control Unit, Radio Interface Unit, Intercom User Unit, Wireless Intercom Unit) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-motorized-quadricycle-market-10168

