The report "Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market, By Drug Classes (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Antimalarials, Immunosuppressants, and Biologics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Subcutaneous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
According to National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the occerence of this disease is highly in the African-American and Asian populations. Women from the Asian, Afro-Caribbean and Hispanic descent are primarily affected by this disease. Over the past few decades, the global SLE drugs market has observed a paradigm shift from generic and off label drugs to advanced innovator drugs with improved delivery options. Previously, the market was fortified with multiple drugs administered through conventional routes such as oral, intravenous and topical formulations. Nevertheless, the recent launch of sub-cutaneous formulation of existing drug namely, Benlysta has resulted the unmet requirement for the efficient and better innovator drugs with convenient mode of delivery. Moreover, the global systemic lupus erythematosus market would grow prominently over the forecast period owing due to factors such as rising ageing population, growing incidences of SLE, and increasing R&D investment on SLE drugs.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market”, By Drug Classes (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Antimalarials, Immunosuppressants, and Biologics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Subcutaneous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global systemic lupus erythematosus market accounted for US$ 1.87 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug classes, route of administration, and region.
The prominent player operating in the global systemic lupus erythematosus market includes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Roche, Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la roche Ltd., Hadasit medical research services and development, Hansa medical ab, and Harbor biosciences.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
