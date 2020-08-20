New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818027/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$98.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Synthetic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Acrylics Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Acrylics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 328-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
  • E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Indorama Corporation
  • Lenzing Group
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Toyobo Co., Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synthetic Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synthetic Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Synthetic Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Polyester (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Polyester (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Polyester (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Nylon (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Nylon (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Nylon (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Acrylics (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Acrylics (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Acrylics (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Polyolefin (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Polyolefin (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Polyolefin (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Clothing (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027

Table 20: Clothing (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Clothing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Home Furnishing (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Home Furnishing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Home Furnishing (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Filtration (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Filtration (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Filtration (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synthetic Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Synthetic Fibers Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Synthetic Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Synthetic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Synthetic Fibers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Synthetic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Synthetic Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Synthetic Fibers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 47: Synthetic Fibers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Synthetic Fibers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Synthetic Fibers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Synthetic Fibers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Fibers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Synthetic Fibers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synthetic Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Synthetic Fibers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Synthetic Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: European Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: Synthetic Fibers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Synthetic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: Synthetic Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Synthetic Fibers Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: French Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Synthetic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Synthetic Fibers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Synthetic Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Synthetic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Synthetic Fibers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Synthetic Fibers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Synthetic Fibers in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Synthetic Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Fibers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Synthetic Fibers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Synthetic Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Synthetic Fibers Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Synthetic Fibers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Spanish Synthetic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Synthetic Fibers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Synthetic Fibers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Synthetic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Synthetic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Synthetic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 110: Synthetic Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Synthetic Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Synthetic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Synthetic Fibers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Synthetic Fibers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Synthetic Fibers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 123: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Synthetic Fibers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Indian Synthetic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Synthetic Fibers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Synthetic Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Synthetic Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Synthetic Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Synthetic Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synthetic Fibers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Synthetic Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synthetic Fibers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 141: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Synthetic Fibers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Synthetic Fibers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Synthetic Fibers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Synthetic Fibers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Synthetic Fibers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Synthetic Fibers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Synthetic Fibers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Synthetic Fibers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Synthetic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 155: Synthetic Fibers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Synthetic Fibers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Synthetic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Synthetic Fibers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Synthetic Fibers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Synthetic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 168: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Fibers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Synthetic Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Synthetic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 174: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 176: Synthetic Fibers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: Synthetic Fibers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 181: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Synthetic Fibers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Synthetic Fibers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 185: Synthetic Fibers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Fibers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Synthetic Fibers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 189: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Synthetic Fibers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Synthetic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 194: Synthetic Fibers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Synthetic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Fibers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Synthetic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Fibers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synthetic Fibers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Synthetic Fibers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Synthetic Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Fibers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Synthetic Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Synthetic Fibers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Synthetic Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Synthetic Fibers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 213: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Synthetic Fibers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Synthetic Fibers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Synthetic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Synthetic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Synthetic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 79
