Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total Net Revenue of $531,240
  • Continuation of Sales & Marketing Buildout
  • White Label Division Launch
  • European Sales Expansion
  • Strengthened the Balance Sheet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, reported its financial results for the second quarter 2020 and conference call dial-in information.

During the second quarter of 2020, Exactus continued to generate year over year revenue growth through a time of pandemic.

Focusing on core competencies of bulk raw ingredients, the company has built a solid pipeline of potential opportunities and has been successful in selling into the European market.

The company has continued to attract top talent with the additions Daniel Alberttis as Chief Operating Officer, Mark Alouf as Director of Sales, and recruited Sonya Bain as Sales Manager and Product Specialist to facilitate the growth and manage large scale accounts.

With these additions, the Company will be directing its efforts to specialty ingredients, and white label business to expand its customer base and leverage its relationships to drive more profitable and scalable revenue.

Emiliano Aloi, Interim CEO of Exactus stated, "We are happy to see that our strategic shift is bringing fundamental and tangible results. Our board and management team have worked closely and diligently to achieve this transition. We feel that we are coming together as a company and bringing forth the solutions that our clients and shareholders want. Our year over year sales are up, our burn is down, and our debt is shrinking. Specifically, we are very proud of our new integrated CRM, sales, and E-commerce integration that Mark Alouf and his team have put together, and of Sonya Bain’s leadership in launching our white label division. These are the results that we need to strengthen our position in the market and to enable Exactus to engage in its M&A growth strategy.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total net revenue for the second quarter 2020 was $531,240 versus $139,683 in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the build out of sales and marketing. Net loss for the quarter was -$1,529,070 versus -$955,226 million in the prior year. The net loss for the second quarter 2020 was due, primarily, to non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international).  The conference ID is 13708862.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13708862.

The conference call will be broadcast and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Exactus’ website and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141347.

About Exactus: 

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations.  Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

Investor Notice:
Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements:
Exactus Contact:

Andrew Johnson
Chief Strategy Officer
Exactus Inc.
509-999-9695
ir@exactusinc.com

   
   
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - USD ($)Jun. 30, 2020Dec. 31, 2019
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents $298,754  $18,405 
Accounts receivable, net  42,895   55,725 
Accounts receivable - related party  107,660   18,860 
Inventory  340,528   1,337,809 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - current  60,114   248,776 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related party - current  622,159   622,160 
Due from related parties  0   127,500 
Total current assets  1,472,110   2,429,235 
Other Assets:   
Deposits  0   80,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - long term  9,589   0 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related party - long-term  2,175,000   2,492,045 
Property and equipment, net  405,775   477,433 
Intangible assets, net  1,656,894   2,147,311 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  310,694   390,810 
Total other assets  4,557,952   5,587,599 
TOTAL ASSETS  6,030,062   8,016,834 
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable  2,026,841   1,442,409 
Accounts payable - related party  454,511   454,511 
Accrued expenses  589,148   238,010 
Unearned revenue -related party  0   215,000 
Notes payable - current portion  90,755   0 
Note payable - related parties  78,017   55,556 
Subscription payable  250,000   250,000 
Convertible notes, net of discounts  575,979   85,906 
Derivative liability  468,387   880,410 
Interest payable  39,332   16,677 
Due to related party  84,500   0 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  178,541   169,869 
Total current liabilities  4,836,011   3,808,348 
Long Term Liabilities:   
Convertible notes payable  0   100,000 
Notes payable - long-term portion  244,755   0 
Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion  132,154   220,942 
Total long term liabilities  376,909   320,942 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,212,920   4,129,290 
    



Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) - USD ($)3 Months Ended6 Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2020Jun. 30, 2019Jun. 30, 2020Jun. 30, 2019
Income Statement    
Net revenues$531,240  $99,164  $1,051,440  $115,144 
Net revenues - related party 0   40,519   315,800   40,519 
Net revenues 531,240   139,683   1,367,240   155,663 
Cost of sales 562,270   0   1,604,743   0 
Cost of sales - related party 60,000   103,187   417,783   115,787 
Total cost of sales 622,270   103,187   2,022,526   115,787 
Gross profit (loss) (91,030)  36,496   (655,286)  39,876 
Operating Expenses:    
General and administration 760,306   622,079   1,820,893   1,274,288 
Selling and marketing expenses 132,110   176,602   413,000   228,480 
Professional and consulting 552,197   330,891   1,280,068   2,211,038 
Research and development 0   11,975   0   26,975 
Total operating expenses 1,444,613   1,141,547   3,513,961   3,740,781 
Loss from Operations (1,535,643)  (1,105,051)  (4,169,247)  (3,700,905)
Other Income (Expenses):    
Derivative gain (loss) 249,982   0   356,468   (1,454,729)
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 39,142   0   39,142   0 
(Loss) gain on settlement of debt, net (16,500)  0   (23,000)  3,007,629 
Interest expense (420,675)  (2,519)  (709,141)  (369,432)
Total Other Income (Expenses), net (148,051)  (2,519)  (336,531)  1,183,468 
Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,683,694)  (1,107,570)  (4,505,778)  (2,517,437)
Provision for income tax 0   0   0   0 
Net Loss (1,683,694)  (1,107,570)  (4,505,778)  (2,517,437)
Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 154,624   152,344   310,443   187,948 
Net Loss Attributable to Exactus, Inc. (1,529,070)  (955,226)  (4,195,335)  (2,329,489)
Deemed dividend on Preferred Stock 0   0   0   (904,450)
Net Loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders$(1,529,070) $(955,226) $(4,195,335) $(3,233,939)
Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted$(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.10) $(0.09)
Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest per Common Share - Basic and Diluted 0   0   (0.01)  (0.01)
Net Loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders per Common Share - Basic and Diluted$(0.03) $(0.03) $(0.09) $(0.12)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 48,203,183   35,203,356   46,757,076   27,227,822 
                



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) - USD ($)6 Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2020Jun. 30, 2019
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:  
Net loss$(4,505,778) $(2,517,437)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operations:  
Depreciation 53,787   11,851 
Derivative (gain) loss (356,468)  1,454,729 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net (39,142)  0 
Stock-based compensation 1,023,303   2,083,638 
Bad debt expense 51,470   0 
Impairment expense 57,871   0 
Inventory reserve 660,000   0 
Amortization of prepaid stock-based expenses 378,138   0 
Amortization of discount and debt issuance costs for convertible notes 579,115   339,806 
Amortization of intangible assets 490,417   299,355 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 80,116   0 
Non-cash interest expense 90,000   0 
Loss (gain) on settlement of debt 23,000   (3,007,629)
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:  
Accounts receivable (38,640)  (69,914)
Accounts receivable - related party (88,800)  (40,519)
Inventory 337,281   (1,047,781)
Advance to supplier - related party 0   (820,108)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - current 127,570   (289,227)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets - long term (9,589)  0 
Deposit 40,000   0 
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:  
Accounts payable 561,432   105,400 
Accounts payable - related party 0   6,762 
Accrued expenses 351,138   0 
Unearned revenues (215,000)  0 
Interest payable 28,815   6,746 
Operating lease liabilities (80,116)  0 
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (400,080)  (3,484,328)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:  
Purchase of membership interest in subsidiary 0   (1,000,000)
Purchase of property and equipment 0   (385,382)
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities 0   (1,385,382)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:  
Advances from related party 97,000   30,000 
Repayments on related party advances (12,500)  0 
Proceeds from sale of Common Stock 350,000   5,478,838 
Payments of principal on notes payable 0   (11,129)
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 355,929   14,229 
Payments of principal on convertible notes (110,000)  (186,443)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance cost 0   206,900 
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 680,429   5,532,395 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 280,349   662,685 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,405   1,960 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 298,754   664,645 
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:  
Cash paid for interest and finance charges 11,211   22,890 
Cash paid for taxes 0   0 
Non-Cash transactions investing and financing activity:  
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock paid directly to settle debts 0   55,090 
Convertible notes and interest payable settled by Series A preferred stock issued 0   849,360 
Note payable, accrued expense and interest payable settled by common stock issued 83,160   40,616 
Convertible notes settled by common stock issued 0   196,000 
Common stock issued for purchase of membership interest in subsidiary 0   1,440,000 
Increase in intangible assets for subscription payable 0   1,650,000 
Initial beneficial conversion feature and debt discount on convertible notes 0   206,910 
Preferred deemed dividend 0   904,450 
Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities recorded upon adoption of ASC 842 0   506,506 
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use asset and operating lease liabilities$80,116  $39,470 
 