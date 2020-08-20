Second Quarter 2020 Highlights



Total Net Revenue of $531,240

Continuation of Sales & Marketing Buildout

White Label Division Launch

European Sales Expansion

Strengthened the Balance Sheet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, reported its financial results for the second quarter 2020 and conference call dial-in information.

During the second quarter of 2020, Exactus continued to generate year over year revenue growth through a time of pandemic.

Focusing on core competencies of bulk raw ingredients, the company has built a solid pipeline of potential opportunities and has been successful in selling into the European market.

The company has continued to attract top talent with the additions Daniel Alberttis as Chief Operating Officer, Mark Alouf as Director of Sales, and recruited Sonya Bain as Sales Manager and Product Specialist to facilitate the growth and manage large scale accounts.

With these additions, the Company will be directing its efforts to specialty ingredients, and white label business to expand its customer base and leverage its relationships to drive more profitable and scalable revenue.

Emiliano Aloi, Interim CEO of Exactus stated, "We are happy to see that our strategic shift is bringing fundamental and tangible results. Our board and management team have worked closely and diligently to achieve this transition. We feel that we are coming together as a company and bringing forth the solutions that our clients and shareholders want. Our year over year sales are up, our burn is down, and our debt is shrinking. Specifically, we are very proud of our new integrated CRM, sales, and E-commerce integration that Mark Alouf and his team have put together, and of Sonya Bain’s leadership in launching our white label division. These are the results that we need to strengthen our position in the market and to enable Exactus to engage in its M&A growth strategy.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total net revenue for the second quarter 2020 was $531,240 versus $139,683 in the prior year. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the build out of sales and marketing. Net loss for the quarter was -$1,529,070 versus -$955,226 million in the prior year. The net loss for the second quarter 2020 was due, primarily, to non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13708862.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13708862.

The conference call will be broadcast and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Exactus’ website and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141347 .

About Exactus:



Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

Investor Notice:

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 22, 2020, and in other periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition, or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements:

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of Exactus, including statements concerning harvest expectations, the impact of Exactus’ acquisition of Green Goddess, LeVor Collection, and interests in the 2019 harvest on its supply and product line expansion, Exactus’ ability to monetize its harvest, Exactus’ ability to expand its product lines and brands, the amount of future orders for Exactus products, and Exactus’ future revenue, gross margins and working capital. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of Exactus and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to Exactus may be found in Exactus’ periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Exactus does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exactus Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) - USD ($) Jun. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $298,754 $18,405 Accounts receivable, net 42,895 55,725 Accounts receivable - related party 107,660 18,860 Inventory 340,528 1,337,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - current 60,114 248,776 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related party - current 622,159 622,160 Due from related parties 0 127,500 Total current assets 1,472,110 2,429,235 Other Assets: Deposits 0 80,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - long term 9,589 0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets - related party - long-term 2,175,000 2,492,045 Property and equipment, net 405,775 477,433 Intangible assets, net 1,656,894 2,147,311 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 310,694 390,810 Total other assets 4,557,952 5,587,599 TOTAL ASSETS 6,030,062 8,016,834 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 2,026,841 1,442,409 Accounts payable - related party 454,511 454,511 Accrued expenses 589,148 238,010 Unearned revenue -related party 0 215,000 Notes payable - current portion 90,755 0 Note payable - related parties 78,017 55,556 Subscription payable 250,000 250,000 Convertible notes, net of discounts 575,979 85,906 Derivative liability 468,387 880,410 Interest payable 39,332 16,677 Due to related party 84,500 0 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 178,541 169,869 Total current liabilities 4,836,011 3,808,348 Long Term Liabilities: Convertible notes payable 0 100,000 Notes payable - long-term portion 244,755 0 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 132,154 220,942 Total long term liabilities 376,909 320,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,212,920 4,129,290







Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) - USD ($) 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Income Statement Net revenues $531,240 $99,164 $1,051,440 $115,144 Net revenues - related party 0 40,519 315,800 40,519 Net revenues 531,240 139,683 1,367,240 155,663 Cost of sales 562,270 0 1,604,743 0 Cost of sales - related party 60,000 103,187 417,783 115,787 Total cost of sales 622,270 103,187 2,022,526 115,787 Gross profit (loss) (91,030 ) 36,496 (655,286 ) 39,876 Operating Expenses: General and administration 760,306 622,079 1,820,893 1,274,288 Selling and marketing expenses 132,110 176,602 413,000 228,480 Professional and consulting 552,197 330,891 1,280,068 2,211,038 Research and development 0 11,975 0 26,975 Total operating expenses 1,444,613 1,141,547 3,513,961 3,740,781 Loss from Operations (1,535,643 ) (1,105,051 ) (4,169,247 ) (3,700,905 ) Other Income (Expenses): Derivative gain (loss) 249,982 0 356,468 (1,454,729 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net 39,142 0 39,142 0 (Loss) gain on settlement of debt, net (16,500 ) 0 (23,000 ) 3,007,629 Interest expense (420,675 ) (2,519 ) (709,141 ) (369,432 ) Total Other Income (Expenses), net (148,051 ) (2,519 ) (336,531 ) 1,183,468 Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,683,694 ) (1,107,570 ) (4,505,778 ) (2,517,437 ) Provision for income tax 0 0 0 0 Net Loss (1,683,694 ) (1,107,570 ) (4,505,778 ) (2,517,437 ) Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 154,624 152,344 310,443 187,948 Net Loss Attributable to Exactus, Inc. (1,529,070 ) (955,226 ) (4,195,335 ) (2,329,489 ) Deemed dividend on Preferred Stock 0 0 0 (904,450 ) Net Loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders $(1,529,070 ) $(955,226 ) $(4,195,335 ) $(3,233,939 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $(0.03 ) $(0.03 ) $(0.10 ) $(0.09 ) Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest per Common Share - Basic and Diluted 0 0 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net Loss available to Exactus, Inc. common stockholders per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $(0.03 ) $(0.03 ) $(0.09 ) $(0.12 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 48,203,183 35,203,356 46,757,076 27,227,822





