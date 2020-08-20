New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Mask Market, By Product Type, By Filter Type, By Usage, By Distributional Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933034/?utm_source=GNW



India mask market was valued at around $ 66 million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% until FY2025 on account of rising health awareness, increasing pollution and growing carbon dioxide emissions.Another major factor is the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in 2020, due to which masks have become the most important safety equipment, as they help in preventing the virus transmission.



Also, increasing stringent regulations of wearing masks in hospitals & clinics as well as industrial sectors, such as construction, chemical factories, transportation etc., are augmenting the use of masks.



India mask market is segmented based on type, filter type, usage, distribution channel, region and by company.Based on filter type, the market is segmented into particulate filter, gas & odour filter, combination filter and others.



Among these, particulate filter mask segment accounted for the largest share in India mask market as they provide the most important and basic protection, which is from particulate matter.This is provided in almost all entry level masks and thus the particulate filter masks have the largest market share in the mask market.



Based on type, market is segmented into reusable and disposable masks. Disposable masks led India mask market in FY2020 and the segment is expected to retain the lead in future as well, as the use of disposable face masks is essential among healthcare professionals who are all the time attending patients or performing surgeries during the outbreak of COVID-19.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail, institutional/direct sale, and others.The retail segment holds the largest share in India mask market and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period because the large demand from individuals and small businesses is catered through this segment only.



Based on region, the market is segmented into north, south, east, and west. North region dominated India mask market in FY2020 as various most polluting cities of the country are based in this region.



Major players operating in India mask market include 3M India Ltd, Honeywell Ltd, Karam Industries, Mallcom India Ltd, Vogmask, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Environ Care Products, Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Cambridge Mask Co and others.



