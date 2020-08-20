New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bisphenol A Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818026/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polycarbonate Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach 4.4 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.7 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Bisphenol A market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.7 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.4 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 1.4% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 373.1 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 402.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 960.2 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altivia

ChangChun Group

Covestro AG

Hexion, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Khuzestan Petrochemical Co

Kumho P&B Chemicals, Inc.

LG Chem

Lihuayi Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Olin Corporation

PCC Synteza S.A.

Samyang Innochem Corp.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company

Spolchemie

Tianjin Synthetic Material Research Institute Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bisphenol A Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bisphenol A Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Bisphenol A Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Polycarbonate Resins (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Epoxy Resins (Application) Worldwide Sales in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Epoxy Resins (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Epoxy Resins (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bisphenol A Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 15: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Bisphenol A Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bisphenol

A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Bisphenol A Market Review in China in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bisphenol A Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Bisphenol A Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Bisphenol A Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Bisphenol A Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Bisphenol A Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Bisphenol A Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Bisphenol A Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Bisphenol A Market Review in Italy in Thousand Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Bisphenol A Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 48: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Bisphenol A Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Bisphenol A Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Bisphenol A Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Bisphenol A Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Bisphenol A Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Bisphenol A Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Bisphenol A Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Bisphenol A Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Bisphenol A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A Market in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 71: Bisphenol A Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Bisphenol A Market Review in Latin America in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Bisphenol A Addressable Market

Opportunity in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Bisphenol A Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Bisphenol A Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Bisphenol A Historic Market Review in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Bisphenol A Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Bisphenol A Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 87: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Bisphenol A Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Bisphenol A Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bisphenol

A in Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Bisphenol A Market in Thousand Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Bisphenol A Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Bisphenol A Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Bisphenol A Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Bisphenol A Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Bisphenol A in Thousand

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Bisphenol A Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Bisphenol A Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Bisphenol A Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Bisphenol A Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Bisphenol A Market in Retrospect

in Thousand Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Bisphenol A Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Bisphenol A Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Bisphenol A Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 111: Bisphenol A Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

