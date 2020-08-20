Shea Homes invites you to tour the newly opened gorgeous model homes which will inspire you with truly fresh ideas and design innovations. Launch at Rise in Great Park Neighborhoods proudly presents bright and spacious detached residences, with extra space of a full driveway on select homesites.

Shea Homes invites you to tour the newly opened gorgeous model homes which will inspire you with truly fresh ideas and design innovations. Launch at Rise in Great Park Neighborhoods proudly presents bright and spacious detached residences, with extra space of a full driveway on select homesites.

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shea Homes invites you to tour the newly opened gorgeous model homes which will inspire you with truly fresh ideas and design innovations. Launch at Rise in Great Park Neighborhoods proudly presents bright and spacious detached residences, contemporary in design for the open, comfortable living you’re seeking. Don’t miss the opportunity to have the extra space of a full driveway on select homesites, which are now selling. The newest of the Great Park Neighborhoods, Rise is linked by pathways to connect your new home to exceptional resort-style amenities you have to see including inviting entertaining spaces, inventive play areas and shimmering pools.

“Launch at Rise is now selling full driveways on select homesites, for those looking for the opportunity for the extra space,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “In addition, Rise Park Overlook, located adjacent to our model homes, features an imaginative layering of amazing layering of outdoor spaces, pool, amphitheater, gardens, and picnic and play areas,” and you must see to appreciate all this park has to offer.

One of the most exciting things at Launch is the Rise Park Overlook at the heart of the neighborhood and adjacent to our models,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “The exclusive Irvine lifestyle in the Great Park gives you so many opportunities to go out and play. The park will feature an amazing layering of outdoor spaces, pool, amphitheater, gardens, and picnic and play areas.”

Priced from $1.3 Million, Launch embraces an upscale indoor/outdoor lifestyle with abundant windows, covered porches, patios, second-floor decks, and two-car garages. Offering some of the largest floor plans in the Rise neighborhood, approximately 2,721 to 3,226 interior square feet features 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, bonus rooms, and a multi-gen suite available on Residence Three.

Discover elegant and smart contemporary design with airy kitchens, sophisticated master suites with spa-styled baths, and options to personalize to suit your needs. Included with every home, Shea includes whole-house energy savings and SheaConnect™, hi-tech features such as Eero wireless access points, Ring Elite doorbell, Halo deadbolt, iDevice WiFi light dimmers, Liftmaster WiFi garage door opener, Honeywell WiFi thermostat, structured wiring enclosure, Cat 6 wiring, Amazon Echo Show, tankless water heater with WiFi recirculation pump and White Glove service.

Rise in Great Park Neighborhoods offers a different kind of togetherness. Gardens, playgrounds and gathering places are connected by pleasant pathways that invite neighborly interaction. Linked by trails to all things Great Park, including nearby Portola High School, this beautiful master-planned community will be home to kick back, connect with friends and enjoy an abundance of recreational opportunities.

You’ll find plenty of open space and be within easy reach of everything Southern California, close to all the conveniences of Orange County’s amazing retail, restaurants, regional parks and amusement parks. Nearby access to the 5 and 405 freeways, 241 and 133 toll roads put you at employment, education and recreation centers such as Spectrum Center, University of California Irvine and beaches in Laguna and Newport within minutes.

Model tours are offered daily by appointment, and you can now also visit from the comfort of your home with a virtual appointment. Call 866-696-7432 to schedule a private in-person or virtual appointment or visit www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program. Be sure to ask about the select homesites available with full driveways and other amazing opportunities Launch has to offer. The Information Center is located at 261 Sawbuck in Irvine and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For driving directions, please go to SheaHomes.com and we invite you to register at SheaHomes.com and text SHEALAUNCH to 797979 to receive the latest news on Launch at Rise.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

# # #

Attachment

Francine Bangert Shea Homes 7143359646 fran@kovachmarketing.com