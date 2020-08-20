Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the “Companies”)
20 August 2020
Publication of Prospectus and Circular
The Companies have today issued a prospectus and circular relating to a proposed offer for subscription for ordinary shares of 1p each in Octopus AIM VCT plc and 0.01p each in Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“New Shares”) to raise up to £20 million with an over allotment of up to a further £10 million (the “Offer”), following the approval of the prospectus from the Financial Conduct Authority.
Pursuant to agreements dated 20 August 2020 relating to the Offer between the Companies and Octopus Investments Limited, the Companies’ investment manager (the “Investment Manager”), which constitute smaller related party transactions within Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the Investment Manager will receive:
The Offer is now open and will close at noon on 5 April 2021 for the 2020/2021 tax year and noon on 19 August 2021 for the 2021/2022 tax year, or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed. The boards of the Companies reserve the right to close the Offer earlier.
The prospectus and circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and on the Companies' website
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM