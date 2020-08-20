New York, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Bread Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933029/?utm_source=GNW



India bread market is projected to grow at over 10% and reach nearly $ 1.4 billion by FY 2026 on account of rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, increasing disposable income, busy lifestyle and changing eating habits of the consumers across the country. Further, increasing government mandates such as stamping of date of manufacturing and expiry of bread are also ensuring customer satisfaction while buying bread, which is leading to increase in sales of bread across the country. Also, growing population coupled with shifting consumption pattern towards branded breads is leading to the rise in bread consumption in India.

India bread market is categorized into product type, distribution channel, and region.The market has been segmented by product type into White Bread, Brown Bread, Fruit Bread and Others segments.



Among these, White Bread segment accounts for the largest market share. However, brown bread segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate as an increasing number of consumers are getting more inclined towards eating breads which are made up of 100% wheat.

In terms of regional segmentation, India bread market is categorized into North, South, West and East.South India bread market leads the regional pack, followed by North, West and East regions.



This regional trend is expected to prevail all through 2025.By distribution channel, India Bread market is categorized into Convenience stores, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets and Others, which includes online channels, independent grocery stores, etc.



Convenience Stores account for the majority share in India bread market, followed by Supermarket / Hypermarkets segment.

Some of the major players operating in India bread market are Britannia Industries Ltd., Modern Food Industries, Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Kitty Industries Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Gold Industries Pvt. Ltd., Perfect Bread Group of Companies, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021E

Forecast Period: FY2022F–FY2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Bread market

• To classify and forecast India Bread market based on product type, by distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India Bread market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Bread market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India Bread market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India Bread market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of bread manufacturers across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examines the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India bread market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various categories across various product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Breads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Bread market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India bread market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o White Bread

o Brown Bread

o Fruit Bread

o Others Specialty Bread

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Convenience Stores

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Others (include Online, Independent Small Grocers, etc.)

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o West

o East

• Market, By Company



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India bread market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

