ROBIT PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          20 AUGUST 2020 AT 7.00 P.M.

CORRECTION TO ROBIT PLC’S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2020 AND HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2020

Robit corrects the classification of the following items published in Robit Plc’s Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2020 and Half-Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2020: foreign exchange gains and losses caused by exchange rate changes. The corrections have no impact on the Group’s equity nor cash flow, and the items are reclassified in the balance sheet. The foreign exchange gains and losses, being mostly unrealized, evolve from Group’s internal items and subsidiary loans. The corrections change the following items of the comprehensive income statement:

 1 Jan – 31 Mar 20201 Apr – 30 Jun 20201 Jan – 30 Jun 2020
EUR thousandReported beforeCorrectedReported beforeCorrectedReported beforeCorrected
Other operating expenses-4 613-5 256-2 418-2 367-7 031-7 623
Finance cost-535-999-2 035-716-2 570-1 716
       
Other comprehensive income      
Translation differences-2 152-1 045643-727-1 509-1 771

The corrections affect the profitability items reported by the Group during the reporting periods as follows:

 1 Jan – 31 Mar 20201 Apr – 30 Jun 20201 Jan – 30 Jun 2020
 Reported beforeCorrectedReported beforeReported beforeReported beforeCorrected
EBITDA, EUR 1,0009973541 0011 0521 9981 406
EBITA, EUR 1,000-298-941-314-263-612-1 204
EBIT, EUR 1,000-502-1 145-517-466-1 019-1 611
Result of the period, EUR 1,000-902-2 010-2 201-831-3 103-2 841
Earnings per share (EPS), EUR-0,04-0,10-0,11-0,04-0,15-0,14

The corrected reports in full as attachments.

