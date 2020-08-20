ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 AUGUST 2020 AT 7.00 P.M.
CORRECTION TO ROBIT PLC’S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2020 AND HALF-YEAR REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 JUNE 2020
Robit corrects the classification of the following items published in Robit Plc’s Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2020 and Half-Year Report 1 January – 30 June 2020: foreign exchange gains and losses caused by exchange rate changes. The corrections have no impact on the Group’s equity nor cash flow, and the items are reclassified in the balance sheet. The foreign exchange gains and losses, being mostly unrealized, evolve from Group’s internal items and subsidiary loans. The corrections change the following items of the comprehensive income statement:
|1 Jan – 31 Mar 2020
|1 Apr – 30 Jun 2020
|1 Jan – 30 Jun 2020
|EUR thousand
|Reported before
|Corrected
|Reported before
|Corrected
|Reported before
|Corrected
|Other operating expenses
|-4 613
|-5 256
|-2 418
|-2 367
|-7 031
|-7 623
|Finance cost
|-535
|-999
|-2 035
|-716
|-2 570
|-1 716
|Other comprehensive income
|Translation differences
|-2 152
|-1 045
|643
|-727
|-1 509
|-1 771
The corrections affect the profitability items reported by the Group during the reporting periods as follows:
|1 Jan – 31 Mar 2020
|1 Apr – 30 Jun 2020
|1 Jan – 30 Jun 2020
|Reported before
|Corrected
|Reported before
|Reported before
|Reported before
|Corrected
|EBITDA, EUR 1,000
|997
|354
|1 001
|1 052
|1 998
|1 406
|EBITA, EUR 1,000
|-298
|-941
|-314
|-263
|-612
|-1 204
|EBIT, EUR 1,000
|-502
|-1 145
|-517
|-466
|-1 019
|-1 611
|Result of the period, EUR 1,000
|-902
|-2 010
|-2 201
|-831
|-3 103
|-2 841
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
|-0,04
|-0,10
|-0,11
|-0,04
|-0,15
|-0,14
The corrected reports in full as attachments.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
