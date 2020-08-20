SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced 26 fellows have been selected for the second cohort of its Leadership Academy/ La Academia de Liderazgo. Additionally, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has awarded Michelle Ferrez, Ed.D., a scholarship to participate in the Leadership Academy. The program is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education.



La Academia seeks to increase the number of talented individuals who aspire to leadership positions of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Emerging HSIs. Fellows selected for the program participate in an array of leadership development activities that will not only prepare them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning but also within HSIs and Emerging HSIs.

The one-year fellowship program includes three seminars, with the first taking place in October 2020, in conjunction with HACU’s 34th Annual Conference, "Fostering Excellence and Social Justice." The second seminar will lead into HACU’s 26th Annual Capitol Forum on Hispanic Higher Education in April 2021. The third seminar will be held in late spring or early summer of 2021, with a focus on international collaborations.

More than a dozen nationally recognized current and emeriti presidents and senior-level administrators will serve on the faculty. Mentorship with a university president will be a key component, as will be the development of a special project designed to have an impact at the Fellow’s current institution.

The Fellows selected and their home institutions are:

-- Cynthia Aguilar, Dallas College Mountain View Campus

-- Mindy Suzanne Andino, Ed.D., Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

-- Gerardo N. Arellano, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

-- Gabriela Castañeda, Ed.D., Chapman University

-- Antonio Delgado, Ed.D., West Chester University of Pennsylvania

-- Viridiana Diaz, Ed.D., California State University, Sacramento

-- Dolores Durán-Cerda, Ph.D., Pima Community College

-- Maria C. Escobar-Lemmon, Ph.D., Texas A&M University

-- Lydia Falbo, DNP, Morton College

-- Michelle Ferrez, Ed.D., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

-- Rhonda M. Gonzales, Ph.D., The University of Texas at San Antonio

-- John Morán González, Ph.D., The University of Texas at Austin

-- Blanca Jara, Morton College

-- Araceli Lepe Moreno, Indiana University South Bend

-- Dania Matos, J.D., University of California, Merced

-- Virginia Meléndez, Ed.D., New Jersey City University

-- Edwin Murillo, Ph.D., The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

-- Lorena Oropeza, Ph.D., University of California, Davis

-- Amalia V. Pallares, Ph.D., University of Illinois at Chicago

-- Rubén D. Parra, Ph.D., DePaul University

-- Marisa E. Pierce, Ed.D., Dallas College North Lake Campus

-- Pamela Anne Quiroz, Ph.D., University of Houston

-- Cynthia Ramos, Phoenix College

-- Steven M. Salcido, California State University, Sacramento

-- José L. Santos, Ph.D., 2U, Inc.

-- Mario S. Torres, Jr., Ph.D., Texas A&M University

More information about the HACU Leadership Academy/ La Academia de Liderazgo is available at www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy .

About HACU

HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The mission of HACU is to Champion Hispanic Success in Higher Education. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Sacramento, California and Washington D.C. Information is available at www.hacu.net .

